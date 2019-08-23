For the first time since 2015, the DeForest prep football team captured a win in its season opener.
The Norskies opened up the 2019 campaign in an impressive style with a 47-0 thrashing of visiting Madison Edgewood.
Senior running back Alex Endres ran for three touchdowns in the first half to lead DeForest to a 26-0 halftime lead. He had runs of 1 and 4 yards in the first quarter.
Endres closed out the first-half scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run on a fake punt.
Norski quarterback Trey Schroeder, a senior, tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lane Larson in the second quarter. Schroeder then ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
Endres finished the game with 136 yards rushing on 12 carries, while teammate Gabe Finley added 106 yards on 12 attempts.
Led by three sacks from senior defensive end Trey Warne, the Norskies’ defense held the Crusaders to 75 yards of offense.
Check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune for more on the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.