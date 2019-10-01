The DeForest girls swim team celebrated Homecoming week with a 95-75 Badger North Conference victory over visiting Baraboo on Sept. 24.
The Norskies improved to 3-0 in the Badger North with the win.
The Lady Norskies opened the dual by having Carly Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Danika Tyler and Jillian Starin place second (2 minutes, 1.07 seconds) in the 200 medley relay.
In the first individual event of the night, the 200 freestyle, DeForest had Oosterhof (2:06.17), Mackenzi Matson (2:08.46) and Emalia Reiche (2:13.93) sweep the top three spots.
DeForest’s Haley Willis (2:19.87) was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley, while Jenna Wills (2:23.82) was third.
Ava Boehning claimed top honors in the 50 freestyle with her time of :25.99, while Olivia Miller (:26.83) was third.
The Norskies had Haley Willis (1:03.91), Tyler (1:07.30) and Valarie Berkley (1:08.77) place second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
Boehning picked up her second win in the 100 freestyle (:57.38). Miller (:57.62) was third.
Matson (5:37.30) and Reiche (5:55.99) claimed the top two spots in the 500 freestyle.
The Norskies’ foursome of Boehning, Jenna Willis, Miller and Haley Willis won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.34).
Oosterhof had the highest finish for DeForest in the 100 backstroke. She came in third (1:04.09).
Jenna Willis (1:10.34) was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
The Lady Norskies closed the meet by having Haley Willis, Boehning, Miller and Oosterhof win the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.82).
This Saturday, the Lady Norskies will compete in the Fond du Lac Invite at 9 a.m. They will host River Valley at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.
