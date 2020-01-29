The DeForest prep wrestling team is still searching for its first Badger North Conference dual win of the season after falling to defending champion Waunakee last Friday.
The host Warriors used five pins and four forfeits to thwart the Norskies 58-14.
DeForest is 0-6 in Badger North duals this season.
The Norskies did hold one lead in the dual, as 182-pounder Isaah Foges opened the dual with a 5-1 decision over Chase Borchardt.
Waunakee grabbed control with back-to-back pins by 195-pounder Daniel Ford and 220-pounder Jack Schweitzer. Ford pinned Peyton Laufenberg in 48 seconds, while Schweitzer stuck Jagger Lokken in 41 seconds.
After a double forfeit at heavyweight, Waunakee received a forfeit at 106 to go up 18-3.
Chase Shortreed stopped the Warriors’ run with an impressive showing at 113. The Norski senior scored a 17-0 technical fall against Jayden Freie.
Waunakee put the dual away with six straight wins. 120-pounder Kolby Heinz started the run with a fall in 1:46 against Luke Barske.
Warrior 126-pounder Nick Schweitzer downed Jacob Larson 12-4, while 132-pounder Sam Lorenz pinned Austin Schuster in 1:47.
Waunakee received forfeits at 138, 145 and 152.
Brody Hemauer earned the final Norski win at 160. He pinned Kaden Hooker in 2:52.
Warrior 170-pounder Colton Grindle closed the dual by pinning Kyle Blum in 1:11.
Sparta Invite
Last Saturday, the Norskies traveled to Sparta for an invitational. They came up with 70 points to place 11th at the 15-team tournament.
Holmen easily claimed the team title with 209.5 points, followed in the top five by Neillsville (174), Baraboo (157), Marshfield (157) and Reedsburg (111).
As he has most of the season, Hemauer led the Norskies on the mat. He came away with a title at 160.
After recording a pin in 25 seconds in the first round, Hemauer beat his final three opponents by a combined score of 49-3. He had a 19-2 technical fall over Sparta’s Corbin Hauser in the championship match.
Shortreed (113) and Lokken (220) both came away with fifth place.
Shortreed won by injury default over Blair-Taylor’s Colton Lejcher in the fifth-place match, while Lokken closed out the day with an 8-6 win over Holmen’s Elliott Hess.
Larson (126) and Laufenberg (195) both came in sixth. Larson was pinned in 5:54 by Mauston’s Jackson Whitney in the fifth-place match, while Laufenberg was stuck by Sparta’s Hayden Brueggeman in 32 seconds.
Barske (120) came away with seventh place. He edged Blair-Taylor’s Gunar Koxlien 6-5 in the seventh-place match.
Schuster (132) and Blum (170) also wrestled for the Norskies, but did not place.
The Norskies will close out the Badger North dual season on Jan. 30. They will host Mount Horeb at 7 p.m.
The Badger Conference Tournament is set for Feb. 8 in Watertown.
