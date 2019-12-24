The DeForest boys basketball team is heading into the holiday break with some momentum after Badger North Conference wins over Portage and Sauk Prairie last week.
The Norskies bounced back from their first loss of the season against Onalaska by blasting host Portage 74-58 on Dec. 17.
“We got up early and were able to get a lot of kids playing time,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said.
It would not be easy, but DeForest escaped with a 56-55 victory over visiting Sauk Prairie last Friday.
“If we want to win the conference, we couldn’t lose this game,” Weisbrod said. “So, it was a big win for us. That is a good team. They are a tough matchup for us.”
The Norskies (5-1 overall) are 4-0 in the Badger North and tied for first place with Reedsburg and Waunakee.
DeForest will host New Berlin Eisenhower in a non-conference game at 3 p.m. this Friday.
The Norskies will resume conference play with a showdown at Waunakee at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
DeForest 74
Portage 58
The Norskies jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and were never threatened in the win over Portage.
DeForest jumped out to a 6-1 lead to start the game.
After the Warriors cut the deficit to 6-4, the Norskies went on a 16-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
DeForest took a 40-20 lead into halftime.
The second half was much more evenly played. Portage outscored the Norskies 38-34 in final 18 minutes.
DeForest had 16 players log minutes in the win and all but three scored.
Max Weisbrod led the Norskies with 14 points, while Nolan Hawk finished with nine. Deven Magli, Trey Schroeder and Colby Hartig contributed eight points apiece.
Magli led DeForest in rebounding with six boards, while Schroeder, Jack Creger and Alex Winters had five each.
Hartig had a team-high six assists, while Weisbrod, Magli and Schroeder had two steals each.
Brett Walker had a team-best 14 points for Portage, while teammate Logan Breunig added 11.
DeForest 56
Sauk Prairie 55.
It looked at times like the Norskies would run away with the win against Sauk Prairie, but it took some late free throws and solid defensive play to capture the win.
“We made two nice runs, but they answered,” Weisbrod said. “You have to be able to win these kind of grinders. I thought the group that was out there at the end did a real nice job.”
Neither team was able to build much momentum in the first half. The Norskies clung to a 23-22 lead at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with a 17-7 outburst to take its biggest lead of the game, 40-29, with 14:49 remaining.
The Eagles slowly chopped away at the lead.
The Norskies held a one-point lead, 54-53, with 1:14 remaining in the game.
Schroeder hit a free throw with 25 seconds remaining to put DeForest up 56-53.
Sauk Prairie had a chance to tie the game, but missed a three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.
The Eagles got a basket as time expired, but fell a point short.
“I thought the boys stepped up and did a nice job when they had to,” Weisbrod said.
Schroeder poured in a team-high 15 points, while Jahyl Bonds and Magli contributed 13 and 12, respectively.
Bonds led the way with 11 rebounds, while Schroeder finished with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sauk Prairie had Brandt Wilson (20), Aaron Frey (14) and Parker Breunig (10) score in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.