They’ve been doing it all season.
It should come as no surprise that the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team posted yet another season-best performance at Saturday’s Badger Conference Meet, taking third overall.
Badger Conference Meet
Waunakee-DeForest’s team score of 135.425 was good for third place out of the eight teams present at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse, behind only Mount Horeb and Milton.
Ashley Domask was the top performer on the team, posting a pair of top-five performances en route to taking sixth with a score of 34.55 in the all around competition. Domask’s highest score of the day came on the floor exercise, where she earned a 9.15 to take fourth, followed by a fifth-place 9.05 score on the balance beam.
“Ashley is an amazing leader for the team.” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman. “She has been one of the captains of the team for two seasons now; on the competition floor and off it, she always has a smile and is supportive of her other teammates. At the meet on Saturday, she showed what she has been working for all season, and I know all of her teammates look up to her for her positive attitude, hard work and how she always has a smile on her face.”
Domask was also the team’s highest score on the vault with an 8.625 to take eighth.
Caylee Powers had the highest-placing routine on the day for Waunakee-DeForest, taking third on the uneven bars with an 8.5. Powers also scored an 8.5 on vault to take ninth.
Recording the remaining top-10 finishes for the team were Sydney Thompson on the balance beam (ninth with an 8.725) and Lexi Burgard on the uneven bars (tied for eighth with an 8.05). Burgard finished in 12th-place for the all around, posting a combined score of 33.075.
Waunakee-DeForest had six more performances place in the top 15. Kirsten Beery had two (11th on beam with an 8.575 and 12th on uneven bars with a 7.875), while Powers (14th on beam with an 8.3), Savannah Treinen (tied for 12th on floor with an 8.675), Thompson (12th on vault with an 8.4) and Burgard (tied for 15th on vault with an 8.35) all had one apiece.
Leading the JV team were Kenzie Roepke – who won the JV vault with a score of 8.325 – and Bo Everly, who took third in the JV all around with a 29.1.
Waunakee-DeForest now turns their attention to their WIAA Sectional Meet on Saturday with hopes to earn spots at state. The team will travel to Middleton, where the start time is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.
