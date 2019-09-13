With Hall of Fame coach Jerry Roelke up from Florida to watch his former team, the DeForest prep football team put on a show on Friday. The Norskies rewarded the legendary coach with a 61-0 Badger North Conference victory over visiting Portage.
The win pushed DeForest to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Badger North.
The Norskies have outscored their opponents 197-7 this season.
DeForest set the tone with 20 points in the first quarter.
Making his first start of the season, running back Evan Armstrong opened the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run on the Norskies’ second offensive play of the game.
Devin Magli then returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown to put DeForest up 13-0.
Norski quarterback Trey Schroeder followed in the first quarter with a 3-yard scoring run.
The lead grew to 40-0 at halftime. Schroeder and Armstrong both had short touchdown runs in the second quarter. Schroeder also tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Rauls.
The Norskies tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half.
Armstrong paced DeForest’s offense with 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns on six carries, while Gabe Finley added 85 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
For a complete story on the game check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
