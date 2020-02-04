The DeForest prep wrestling team finally broke into the Badger North Conference win column on Jan. 30. The host Norskies knocked off Mount Horeb 44-36 in their final conference dual of the season.
“It felt great to get the win because we have gone through a lot this season,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “We had a lot of high hopes coming into the season, but wrestling is a tough sport and we have had to deal with a lot of injuries. I’m happy for the guys that they got this win.”
For the second straight year, the Norskies finished 1-7 in Badger North duals.
“Our guys have been working extremely hard in the practice room and it is starting to show,” Rauls said.
The dual opened with Mount Horeb receiving a forfeit at 152, while DeForest’s Brody Hemauer won by forfeit at 160.
The Norskies grabbed the lead, 24-6, with consecutive wins at 170, 182 and 195.
At 170, DeForest’s Kyle Blum pinned Lorenz Sieber in 1 minute, 35 seconds.
Norski 182-pounder Isaah Foges followed with a fall in 2:40 against Neil Droster.
DeForest’s Peyton Laufenberg received a forfeit at 195.
Mount Horeb 220-pounder Joey Behling garnered a fall in 1:34 against Jagger Lokken.
Mount Horeb tied the dual at 24 with forfeits at heavyweight and 106.
DeForest regained the lead for good after 113-pounder Chase Shortreed received a forfeit.
The Norskies got a big win from freshman 120-pounder Luke Barske. He pinned JJ Poarch in 38 seconds.
The Vikings answered with a pin by 126-pounder Austin Ringgenberg, who struck Austin Schuster in 3:16.
Jacob Larson kept DeForest in the lead at 132 pounds with an 11-0 major decision over Hanna Errthum.
“Jacob has been getting stronger and stronger on the mat,” Rauls said. “He moved up a weight class and came through big for us.”
Mount Horeb cut the deficit to 40-36 heading into the final match of the night after 138-pounder Cody Anderson received a forfeit.
The dual came down to the 145-pounder matchup of DeForest’s Koby Prellwitz and Wesley Drager.
Prellwitz secured the Norskies’ first conference win with a 21-7 major decision over the Vikings’ Wesley Drager.
“Koby has been out with an injury, so it was awesome to see him come out and wrestle like he did,” Rauls said.
The Norskies will be at the Badger Conference Tournament this Saturday in Watertown. The first round is set for 9 a.m.
DeForest will compete in the WIAA Division 2 Middleton Regional on Feb. 15 and the Verona Sectional on Feb. 22.
