Just like they did in the state football semifinals, the DeForest boys basketball team got the best of fourth-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower last Friday.
The Norskies overcame a one-point halftime deficit to knock off the Lions 67-56 in their lone game last week. It was New Berlin’s first loss of the season.
DeForest is off to an impressive 6-1 start this season. The Norskies currently have a three-game win streak.
The Norskies scored the first basket of the game, a jumper by Trey Schroeder, but the Lions then rattled off nine straight points to grab momentum.
Jack Creger made a basket with 11 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 11-10.
New Berlin followed with a 7-2 run to go up 18-12 with 10:18 left in the half.
The Norskies chipped away at the deficit and a basket by Schroeder with 1:23 remaining helped them only trail 31-30 at halftime.
DeForest took its first lead, 34-33, since early in the game after a basket by Jahyl Bonds.
Eisenhower briefly regained the lead, 36-34, on a three-pointer by Nick Ciardo, but the Norskies responded with a long ball by Max Weisbrod to go up 37-36.
The game was tied at 40 with 11:44 to play in the game when DeForest started to make its move.
The Norskies scored the next four points in the game and led the rest of the way.
Leading 48-46 with 7:16 left, DeForest started to build momentum with a three-pointer by Schroeder.
The three-pointer by Schroeder sparked a 19-10 to close out the game.
The Norskies scored their final 14 points at the free-throw line.
DeForest got a big boost at the free-throw line, where it was 17-of-25 for the game. Eisenhower was 9-for-15 from the line.
Weisbrod, who drained a team-best three three-pointers, led the Norskies with 20 points, while Bonds and Schroeder both finished with 14. Deven Magli contributed nine points, while Creger and Nolan Hawk combined for 10 points to close out the scoring.
Bonds pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, while Hawk added eight.
Schroeder sparked DeForest’s offense with seven assists. He also tied Colby Hartig with two steals.
The Lions had Sam Ludwig (18), Sid Blessington (11) and Josh Crubaugh (10) score in double figures.
The Norskies will return to Badger North Conference play to open the new year. They will play in Waunakee at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
DeForest will host Lodi in a non-conference game at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.
