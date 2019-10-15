The DeForest prep volleyball team closed out its Badger North schedule last week with a match against Reedsburg on Oct. 10 and the conference tournament at Sauk Prairie on Oct. 12.
In the final Badger North match of the season, the Lady Norskies knocked off visiting Reedsburg 3-1.
The Norskies finished 5-2 during the conference season.
DeForest dropped the first game of the night 25-17, but responded with three straight wins to knock off the Beavers.
The Lady Norskies started their comeback with a 25-20 decision in Game 2. They claimed a win by the same score in the third game.
DeForest ended the night with a 25-21 triumph in Game 4.
Kaycee Meiners had a big night for the Norskies. She led the team in kills (11), blocks (six) and service aces (three).
Isabel Burke finished with 10 kills, while Morgan Hahn chipped in five blocks.
The Norskies got 19 assists from Leah Doucette, while Emily BonoAnno came away with 19 digs.
Macie Wiemann and Kaitlyn Zunker combined for 28 kills for Reedsburg, while Rachel Schmidt had 32 assists.
Last Saturday, the Lady Norskies finished third at the Badger North Tournament.
DeForest opened the tournament by going 3-0 during pool play. The Norskies defeated Sauk Prairie (25-23, 25-20), Baraboo (25-17, 25-14) and Beaver Dam (25-20, 21-25, 23-21).
In the semifinals, the Lady Norskies were tripped up by Mount Horeb 26-24, 25-16.
In the third-place match, DeForest came from behind to beat Beaver Dam 22-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Waunakee defeated Mount Horeb 21-25, 25-18, 15-8 in the championship match.
The Warriors won the overall Badger North title with 14 points, while DeForest and Mount Horeb tied for second place with 10. Beaver Dam (nine), Reedsburg (six), Sauk Prairie (five), Baraboo (one) and Portage (one) rounded out the standings.
The Lady Norskies will close out the regular season tonight. They will play at Fort Atkinson for the Badger Challenge at 7 p.m.
DeForest will open up WIAA postseason play at home against Madison East at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.
