After suffering its first loss of the season, the DeForest girls basketball team bounced back and claimed a pair of Badger North Conference victories last week.
On Dec. 10, the Norskies controlled the action in a 67-49 victory over host Reedsburg.
“The last two years we have had a tough time closing games with Reedsburg,” Norski coach Jerry Schwenn said. “Playing a complete game was our focus in preparation for this game.”
The Lady Norskies put on a dominant performance against visiting Portage last Saturday. DeForest sprinted to a 72-31 victory over Portage.
“Everyone contributed and we had 13 players score in the game,” Schwenn said. “We were able to apply a lot of ball pressure defensively and that allowed us to turn them over. I like the way we shared the ball as a team and were willing to make the extra pass to get the best shot.”
The Lady Norskies (6-1 overall) lead the Badger North with a 3-0 mark.
“We are off to a great start to the season and need to continue challenging each other in practice and grow as a team,” Schwenn said.
The Norskies will be at home again this Thursday. They will host Waunakee at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest 67
Reedsburg 49
DeForest used a great defensive effort in the first half to take control of the game.
The Norskies limited the Beavers to 16 points in the first half. They led 26-16 at halftime.
Reedsburg cut the deficit to 32-26 before DeForest went on a 21-2 run.
“It all started with our defense and we took some very confident shots during that stretch,” Schwenn said. “Our ability to transition defensively and keep Reedsburg’s top two scorers in check was key to the game.”
Maggie Trautsch exploded for 24 points to lead the Lady Norskies. Grace Roth and Jaelyn Derlein finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Trautsch also led DeForest with seven rebounds and six assists, while Roth had four steals.
Trenna Cherney (15), Mahra Wieman (12) and Melissa Dietz (11) scored in double figures for Reedsburg.
DeForest 72
Portage 31
The Norskies again played great defense in the first half and captured another easy victory.
DeForest held Portage to nine points in the first half and led 45-9 at halftime.
The pace of the game slowed down in the second half, but the Lady Norskies were able to outscore the Warriors 27-22.
Trautsch paced the Norskies with 18 points, while Roth and Megan Mickelson chipped in 11 each. Sam Schaeffer finished with eight points, while Derlein added seven.
Mickelson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Schaeffer had a team-high six assists. Trautsch led the way with seven steals.
Makenna Bisch was the only Warrior to score in double figures. She finished with 11 points.
