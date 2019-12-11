The DeForest prep wrestling team hit the mat for the first time this season last Friday. The Norskies kicked off the season with a Badger North Conference home dual against Beaver Dam.
The Golden Beavers jumped out to a 36-0 lead on their way to a 54-22 victory.
“It was a weird dual because we started off at 170 pounds and we have most of our inexperienced guys in the upper weights,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “Our experienced guys wrestled well, but the moment might have gotten to some our inexperienced guys. But, we have to work harder.”
After the initial surge by the Beavers, the Norskies settled down and outscored them 22-18 the rest of the way.
“After the tough start, we settled in after that and wrestled well as the meet went on,” Rauls said.
Beaver Dam opened the dual with pins by 170-pounder James Brown, 182-pounder Andrew Rosado, 195-pounder Ian Wendt-Utrie, 220-pounder Jose Rodriguez and heavyweight Nick Ludowese. The Beavers then received a forfeit at 106.
Brown pinned Alex Endres in 5 minutes, 17 seconds, while Rosado stuck Peyton Laufenberg in 56 seconds. After Wendt-Utrie struck Kyle Blum in 5:46, Rodriguez followed by pinning Jagger Lokken in 2:41. Ludowese completed the run by pinning Alonzo Blevins in 1:50.
The Norskies finally got on the scoreboard at 113, as Chase Shortreed earned a 9-1 major decision over Kyler Neuberger.
Beaver Dam 120-pounder Matthew Hendrix pinned Austin Schuster in 1:37.
DeForest 126-pounder Luke Barske cut the deficit to 42-9 after scoring an 18-2 technical fall over Carson Graham in his varsity debut.
Norski 132-pounder Jacob Larson followed with a 12-0 major decision over Caleb Frey.
Brandon Fischer earned DeForest’s third straight win. The 138-pounder pinned Brayan De La Cruz in 3:40.
After receiving a forfeit at 145, Beaver Dam closed out its scoring when 152-pounder Dietrich Jaeckel pinned Koby Prellwitz in 3:41.
The dual closed when DeForest 160-pounder Brody Hemauer downed Teegan McCormack 9-2.
Gunslinger Invite
On Saturday, the Norskies placed 11th at the Gunslinger Invite in Slinger.
The Norskies came away with 195.5 points in the 18-team tournament.
Burlington easily claimed the title with 414.5 point, while De Pere (363) and Slinger (338.5) were second and third, respectively.
DeForest was led by Shortreed (113) and Hemauer (160). They both earned a spot in the finals and placed second.
Shortreed had pins in three of his first four matches, but lost 7-6 to Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen in the finals.
After pinning his first four opponents, Hemauer lost 16-2 to three-time defending state champion Keegan O’Toole of Arrowhead.
Blevins (heavyweight) and Prellwitz (152) had the only other top-10 finishes.
Blevins came away with fourth place. He was pinned by West Bend East’s Kake LaVanway in the third-place match.
Prellwitz worked his way to eighth place. He lost 16-1 to De Pere’s Michael Alexander in the seventh-place match.
Also placing for the Norskies were Fischer (138, 10th), Blum (195, 11th), Jacob Larson (126, 11th), Casey Nobel (160, 12th), Endres (170, 12th), Lokken (220, 12th), Laufenberg (182, 13th), Barske (126, 13th) and Schuster (120, 15th).
This Friday, the Norskies will travel to Reedsburg for a 7 p.m. conference dual. They will compete in the Sun Prairie Invite at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.