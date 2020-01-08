Thanks to a strong defensive showing, especially in the second half, the DeForest girls basketball team remains undefeated in the Badger North Conference.
Sparked by their defense, the Norskies downed visiting Mount Horeb 73-41 last Friday.
“We pushed the tempo of the game and forced Mount Horeb into 28 turnovers,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said.
The Lady Norskies, who are ranked fourth in Division 2, have won five straight games to move to 9-1 overall.
DeForest is 5-0 in the Badger North and tied with defending state champion Beaver Dam for first place.
The Norskies got off to a hot start. They scored the first six points of the game.
However, Mount Horeb answered with six straight points to tie the game.
With the score tied at eight, the Lady Norskies went on a 10-0 run to go up 18-8 with 10 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
The teams traded baskets for the rest of the first half and DeForest led 38-27 at halftime.
The Norskies’ defense really stepped up in the second half. They held the Vikings to 14 points in the final 18 minutes.
DeForest got a three-pointer by Alyssa Laufenberg with just under 10 minutes to go in the game to start a 29-8 run.
The Lady Norskies outscored the Vikings 35-14 in the second half.
DeForest had a big game from its bench. The Norskies got 26 points from their reserves.
“Our bench play was fantastic,” Schwenn said. “It is a credit to our team for everyone being prepared for their opportunities and pushing each other daily so we can be the best team possible.”
The Norskies played very unselfish basketball for the majority of the game.
“I love seeing the 23 assists as a team, which speaks to our unselfishness on offense,” Schwenn said. “We are going to stay focused on daily improvement and playing team basketball.”
Sam Schaefer led DeForest with seven assists, while Grace Roth had six.
Roth led three Norskies in double figures with 14 points, while Maggie Trautsch and Megan Mickelson chipped in 13 and 10, respectively. Laufenberg and Schaefer both contributed eight points.
Roth led DeForest in rebounding with eight boards. Taylor Tschumper finished with seven rebounds, while Mickelson added six.
Defensively, Mickelson and Trautsch both had four steals.
Julia Magnuson was the only Viking to score in double figures. She finished with 17 points, while teammates Grace Vesperman and Kenzie Couthard contributed six each.
The Lady Norskies got their first shot at Beaver Dam this past Tuesday. A recap will be available online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Norskies will be at home this Friday. They will host Sauk Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.