Badger Conference principals and athletic directors recently announced a realignment plan for all sports, except football, that will go into effect during the 2021-2022 school year.
According to a release, the conference will be split into East and West divisions.
The plan has been discussed for the past four years. After Watertown and Beaver Dam joined the conference, the principals voted to re-visit the alignment after two years.
The new alignment was selected based on a few conclusions, including the East/West alignment creating a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference. Reduced travel on school nights was a priority to minimize time lost from class to maximize study time for student athletes. The divisional component creates more “close” contests, which decreases travel and minimizes time missed from class. The East/West Divisions better aligns schools according to enrollment with the East containing 7 of the 8 “large” schools and the West containing 7 of the 8 “small” schools. Oregon and Fort Atkinson are the exceptions.
Over the course of the 2019-2020 school year, the athletic directors will create the specific scheduling concepts to utilize the four school divisional format, aligning it to the specific scheduling details for each sport. The realignment will take effect in the Fall of 2021.
DeForest (1,017 students) will be in the Badger East in the North Division, where they will be joined by Beaver Dam (1,067), Watertown (1,302) and Waunakee (1,303).
The Badger East South Division will include Fort Atkinson (957), Milton (1,126), Monona Grove (1,076) and Stoughton (968).
The Badger West North Division will consist of Baraboo (939), Portage (765), Reedsburg (881) and Sauk Prairie (834), while the South Division will include Edgewood (497), Monroe (723), Mount Horeb (776) and Oregon (1,149).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.