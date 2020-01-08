After just one win in its first eight games of the season, the DeForest boys hockey co-op is starting to get hot. This past Friday, the Norskies earned their third win in the last four games.
DeForest used an offensive explosion in the second and third periods to hammer visiting Viroqua 8-3.
“We started to turn up the heat on Viroqua in the second period with three goals in a very short time,” Norski coach Brent Richter said. “Our power play started to take shape with three goals with a man advantage.”
The non-conference win pushed the Norskies to 4-8 overall.
Viroqua had momentum early after scoring the only goal of the first period. Ty Milutinovich scored 12 minutes, 20 seconds into the contest off an assist by Holden Kyser to give the Blackhawks the lead.
DeForest turned things around late in the first half. They scored four goals over a four-minute span.
Nicholas Garnell started the second-period onslaught with a goal at the 9:08 mark of the second period. Tanner Wright had the assist.
Bryce Jacobsen scored 21 seconds later to give the Norskies their first lead, 2-1, of the game. Garnell assisted on the goal.
The lead grew to 3-1 at the 11:04 mark with a power-play goal by Isaac Knutson. Kody Kuchar and Jacobsen were credited with assists.
Less than two minutes later, Garnell scored his second goal of the game to increase the lead to 4-1.
Garnell earned the hat trick 29 seconds into the third period with his third goal off an assist by Jacobsen.
Viroqua ended DeForest’s scoring spurt with a power-play goal by Kaden Hansen.
The Norskies all but put the game away with power-play goals by Jacobsen and Garnell.
Jacobson scored off an assist by Kuchar at the 9:22 mark, while Garnell scored his fourth goal of the game a minute later. Mitchell Thompson and Knutson assisted on the goal by Garnell.
Milutinovich scored a power-play goal at the 15:23 mark to close out the scoring for Viroqua.
DeForest concluded its scoring with a short-handed goal by Jacobsen.
“Nick Garnell and Bryce Jacobsen each had standout performances,” Richter said.
The Norskies outshot the Blackhawks 39-22 for the game.
DeForest goalie Alexander Kaminsky finished the game with 19 saves.
Cooper Miller had 31 saves for Viroqua.
The Norskies will play their next four games at home. They will host Sauk Prairie (Friday), Baraboo (Jan. 16), Waunakee (Jan. 28) and Reedsburg (Jan. 30). All four games will start at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.