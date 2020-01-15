The DeForest boys swim team opened the Badger North Conference dual season by hosting Waunakee on Jan. 7. The Warriors handed the Norskies a 98-82 setback.
The Warriors set the tone by claiming three of the top four spots in the 200 medley relay. The Norskies’ foursome of Ben Jaccard, Zak Nowakowski, Ben Ramminger and Ferris Wolf were the runner-ups with their time of 1 minute, 44.77 seconds.
Jaccard had the best finish for DeForest in the first individual event of the night, the 200 freestyle. He came in third after finishing in 2:07.30.
The Norskies had a good showing in the 200 individual medley, as Evan Ridd (2:16.18) and Nowakowski (2:19.77) placed second and third, respectively.
Wolf registered the first win for DeForest in the 50 freestyle. He had a winning time of :23.20.
Ramminger (:52.71) followed with a victory in the 100 butterfly. Ridd (1:00.45) came in third.
The Norskies had Wolf (:51.80) and Dylan King (:59.09) place second and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Jaccard (5:27.35) and Reid Morauske (5:57.57) led the charge in the 500 freestyle. They placed back-to-back in second and third place, respectively.
DeForest’s foursome of Ramminger, Nowakowski, King and Ridd took top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.73), while Ayden McCloskey, Korbin Eisler, Alton Uebersetzig and Morauske were fourth (1:50.42).
Ramminger made history in the 100 backstroke. His winning time of :54.18 broke his own pool record.
Nowakowski (1:09.81) had the final win for DeForest in the 100 breaststroke. McCloskey (1:22.65) came in fourth.
The Norskies concluded the meet by having Wolf, Ridd, King, Jaccard place second (3:40.98) in the 400 freestyle relay, while Reid Morauske, Bryce Morauske, Uebersetzig and Rhett Parker were fourth (4:24.62).
The Norskies took part in the Stoughton Invite last Saturday. No results were available.
DeForest will compete in the Fond du Lac Invite at 12 p.m. this Saturday. The Norskies will host McFarland at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.
