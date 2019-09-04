The DeForest girls tennis team came up just short of a perfect week after getting tripped up 4-3 by host Watertown on Aug. 27. The match was a part of the of the Badger Challenge.
The Norskies bounced back to win both of their matches at the triangular they hosted on Aug. 27. They shut out Milton 7-0 and hammered Wisconsin Rapids 6-1.
The Lady Norskies will be back on the court tonight. They will play a Badger North dual at Portage at 4:15 p.m.
Watertown 4
DeForest 3
DeForest came up a win short against the Goslings, who claimed three singles wins.
Samantha Schaeffer had the only singles win for the Norskies. She took down Danielle Hralow 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Watertown countered with wins from No. 1 Aubrey Schmatzler, No. 2 Alayna Clark and No. 3 Mya Werning. Schmatzler thwarted Leah Miller 6-4, 6-2, Clark downed Lauren Armstrong 6-2, 6-1 and Werning defeated Sydney Hahn 7-5. 6-1.
The Lady Norskies remained within striking distance after winning two of the three doubles matches.
DeForest’s No. 1 tandem of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs easily dispatched Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr 6-1. 6-0.
The Norskies’ No. 3 duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi came from behind to beat Jillian Hesse and Brianna Konz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Watertown’s No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Baneck and Cassidy Wesemann claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian.
DeForest 7
Milton 0
The Lady Norskies made quick work of the Red Hawks with seven straight-set victories.
Miller got things going in singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Amelia Smithson.
Armstrong followed with a 6-1. 6-1 triumph over Ella Tremel.
Schaeffer was at No. 3 singles and claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Emily McNett.
Hahn closed out singles play with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Parker Wilkinson.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs were nearly perfect in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi at No. 1 doubles.
Beckman and Fabian scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ali Suchanek and Ella Davis.
Hegarty and Manzi completed the perfect night with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Hannah Warosh and Carissa Boettcher.
DeForest 6
Wisconsin Rapids 1
A singles sweep helped DeForest easily knock off Wisconsin Rapids.
Miller had an impressive 6-3, 6-1 win over Alex Zueger, while Armstrong netted a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kelly Alekna.
Schaeffer completed her perfect week by taking down Bellah Vinter 6-1. 6-0.
Hahn won by forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs earned their third win of the week after blanking Rachel Bredl and Taylor Wentland 6-0, 6-0.
Beckman and Fabian had the final Norski victory. They downed Sophia Wardour and Kiara Coombs 6-1, 6-1.
London Kubisiak and Joslynn Fink had the only win for Wisconsin Rapids. They thwarted Manzi and Hegarty 6-1, 4-6, 1-0.
