The DeForest boys hockey team had a solid start under new coach Brent Richter on Nov. 26, but it did not result in a win.
The Norskies came up a goal short, 3-2, against visiting McFarland in Richter’s debut.
“The guys had a solid effort against a very good McFarland Team,” Richter said. “While our experienced players took on leadership roles and our younger players found themselves in some new positions, all the Norskies came out ready to play.”
DeForest hung right with the Spartans for the entire game, but were unable to pull out the win.
“McFarland came into the game with an early-season ranking of No. 6 in Division 2 and proved their talent and depth,” Richter said.
The Norskies made a statement right away in the season opener. Nicholas Garnell scored 10 seconds into the contest.
McFarland tied the game a couple of minutes later with a goal by Chase Quelle on a power play. Grant Newcomer and Max Binger assisted on the goal.
The Spartans took their first lead with a goal by Benjamin Hoang early in the second period. Bryce Flemming had the assist.
DeForest tied the game a short while later on an unassisted goal by Carson Richter.
McFarland came up with the eventual game winner late in the second period. Simeon Pommerening scored off an assist by Newcomer.
Both teams went scoreless in the third period.
The Spartans finished the game with 62 shots on goal, while DeForest had just 29.
Norski goalie Joseph Brethouwer was very busy the whole game. He finished the night with 59 saves.
“It was a stellar performance by Joe,” Richter said.
McFarland goalie August Hoel registered 27 saves.
The Norskies will be on the road tonight. They will play in Monroe at 7 p.m.
DeForest will be back at home on Friday, hosting Menomonie at 7:15 p.m.
