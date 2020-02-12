The DeForest girls basketball team set up this week’s showdown with top-ranked Beaver Dam after picking up two more Badger North Conference wins last week.
In a key conference showdown on Feb. 4, the Norskies stymied host Waunakee 67-52, which completed the season sweep for DeForest.
“We were extremely efficient on offense and executed our offense well,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “That covered up for our struggles rebounding the ball. The team shared the ball well all night.”
The Lady Norskies also completed the conference sweep of Mount Horeb last Friday. DeForest hammered the Vikings 52-39.
DeForest has won eight straight games. They have not lost since dropping a 62-40 decision to Beaver Dam on Jan. 7.
The Lady Norskies (17-2 overall) are 11-1 in the Badger North and only trail Beaver Dam (12-0) by a game.
The Norskies will host the Golden Beavers at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The Lady Norskies will close out their conference and regular-season schedules on Feb. 20. Sauk Prairie will host DeForest at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest 67
Waunakee 52
DeForest built a five-point halftime lead and then pulled away in the second half.
The Lady Norskies jumped out to a 36-31 halftime lead.
The Norskies clamped down on defense in the second half and limited the Warriors to 21 points.
DeForest outscored the Lady Warriors 31-21 in the second half.
Freshman Jaelyn Derlein led the way for the Norskies with 17 points.
Megan Mickelson and Natalie Compe contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the win, while Sam Schaeffer and Morgan Hahn both chipped in nine.
Elan Maier (16) and Brooke Ehle (15) both scored in double figures for Waunakee.
DeForest 52
Mount Horeb 39
For the seventh time this season, the Lady Norskies held an opponent to under 40 points.
The first half was very competitive. Despite falling behind 8-0, DeForest clung to a 25-22 lead at halftime.
The Norskies took over in the second half and put away the Vikings with a 27-17 outburst.
Mickelson paced the Lady Norskies with 15 points, while Schaeffer added 11.
The Norskies got nine points from Maggie Trautsch, while Compe and Derlein both finished with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.