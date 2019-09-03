The DeForest prep volleyball had a successful home debut on Tuesday, as the Norskies won all three games against visiting Stoughton.
The non-conference win pushed the Norskies to 7-4 overall.
The Lady Norskies set the tone with a 25-17 win in the first game.
After falling behind midway through the second game, DeForest rallied for a 25-21 victory.
The Norskies completed the sweep with a 25-19 decision in the third game.
Kacey Meiners led the Lady Norskies with eight kills, while Leah Doucette and Chloe Bernards combined for 26 assists.
Emily BonoAnno pace DeForest on defense with 12 digs.
For more on the match and the Norskies’ other matchups this week check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.