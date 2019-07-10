The DeForest Area High School football coaching staff will be holding their annual Norski Camps July 15-17 at the high school practice fields from 6-8 p.m. Athletes entering grades first through eighth are invited to attend.
The Black Camp, for athletes entering seventh and eighth grade, will be led by Norski offensive coordinator Coach Matt Kimmes. High school skills, techniques, drills and schemes will be taught. Highlights include 7-on-7, offensive and defensive lineman competitions and game play. It will be held on the south end of the practice field.
The Gold Camp for grades 4-6 will be led by Norski offensive line coach Jay Matthews. Norski football skills and drills will be taught. Highlights include skill competitions and flag football games. The Gold Camp will be held on the east end of the practice field.
The Purple Camp for grades 1-3 will be led by DeForest receiver’s Coach Eric Stewart and will feature Norski football skills. Highlights include football skill building games along with flag football games to be held on the west end of the practice field.
Camp staff also includes DeForest High School coaching staff, Norski alumni and current Norski Players.
The cost of the camp is $30 per camper and includes a T-shirt. Pre-register by printing and mailing a registration form from the DeForest Area Schools web site at www.deforest.k12.wi.us click on Community and then Community Flyers or by stopping in at the athletic office at DeForest High School for a registration form. Walk-in registration is also available the day of the camp.
If you have any questions, please contact Mike Minick at 608-842-6804 or mminick@deforestschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.