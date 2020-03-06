DeForest Police Chief James Olson made two requests during the Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting March 3.
Olson sent a request to Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren for the purchase of a new patrol vehicle and new camera and video equipment for vehicles and officers.
Olson wrote to Fahlgren asking for $77,000 worth of new equipment, including $36,000 for new squad video systems — the Getac system — as the department’s current system has experienced signs of failure. The current equipment was purchased in 2016 for “a hefty price” according to board member Jason Kramar, and was prior to Olson’s arrival in March 2019.
“We are proposing those primarily because of significant fund balance,” Fahlgren said after presenting the 2019 village budget.
“I talked to all the department heads and Chief Olson is the only one who had the larger items,” Fahlgren added.
The current video equipment was scheduled for replacement in 2022, but with excessive staff time being spent on maintenance and the current system not providing adequate support to fix the system, he is seeking a new video systems and cameras.
Currently, five cameras are installed in each department vehicle, but Olson wrote that if he was allowed to purchase the Getac system, only two cameras would be needed — one forward facing camera and one back seat infrared camera. Body cameras are also part of the system.
Each Getac unit is priced at around $4,500 per vehicle. For DeForest, Olson would install nine units — six for patrol vehicles, one for an investigator, one for the chief’s vehicle and one for a supervisor vehicle.
Olson referred to the Getac system as “a DVR in a car.”
The board and Olson talked at length about why the upgrade is needed when the current system is only four years old.
Olson couldn’t speak of what took place before his arrival, but added that the new system would be the most efficient way for the department to do its job.
Deputy Administrator and Village Clerk LuAnn Leget added that cameras within Village Hall, which were purchased at the same time as the police equipment in 2016, have been replaced because they stopped working.
“What (Chief Olson) is saying is not out of the realm of possibility,” she said.
The other $41,000 of Olson’s first request would be for the purchase of a Dodge Durango — plus required equipment — to replace a 2013 Ford Explorer with more than 95,000 miles or a Dodge Charger that doesn’t perform well in wintry or rainy conditions.
Olson said the original plan was to replace two vehicles in 2021, but with the extra funds, he requested to replace one a year earlier.
Olson would eventually like the department to shift from Ford vehicles to Dodge based on preference, performance and discussion with other departments.
If the transition moves forward, new inserts for transporting suspects will also need to be purchased.
“This would have been a needed expense with the 2020 Ford as the cabin had been reconfigured and existing materials will not fit in the current models,” Olson said.
The cost of the Durango is about $32,000 — which includes a state discount — with an added $7,500 for department modifications. Olson said that removing village property from the Dodge Charger to install it into a new vehicle would cost an additional $1,000.
Olson said via Kelly Blue Book value, the department could get between $7,100-$8,300 for trading in the Charger.
Fahlgren reminded the board that the issues would still come back to the board and that a decision on approving the money for the police department was not needed at the March 3 meeting.
“The board, if it takes action tonight to designate these funds, [it] does not mean it’s being spent tomorrow,” he said. “The board would have to do another budget amendment resolution to appropriate this money into the 2020 budget for spending. This will get back in front of you.”
He also encouraged Chief Olson to do more homework on the different systems and for the board to continue the debate.
“This isn’t the last shot at this,” Fahlgren said.
The other request by Chief Olson to the board was for additional stops signs to be placed at the intersection of North Towne Road and Vinburn Road to make it a four-way stop. There are currently stops signs on Vinburn Road for east and westbound traffic. Olson is requesting signs for traffic traveling on North Towne Road as well.
“It’s hard enough to get in and out of the village. I don’t need another reason to slow traffic down to get in and out of here,” Kramar said.
The concern of Olson and the police department is the elevated speeds on North Towne Road as motorists approach DeForest as well as the elevated speed of drivers traveling southbound approaching Vinburn. The speed limit on North Towne Road in the area is 45 miles per hour. In December 2019, data showed that 85 percent of traffic was traveling around 52 miles per hour.
“The higher the speed, the lower the reaction time,” Olson said.
An alternative option would be to investigate alternative traffic engineering options, such as a traffic light or roundabout, which would be more expensive.
Olson said there has been increased traffic at the intersection in recent years, which causes congestion during peak driving times. Increased traffic is partly due to the continually growing Heritage Gardens subdivision. Construction at DeForest Area High School will also cause additional traffic at the intersection.
There was concern from the board on whether or not stop signs would back up traffic, making the area more congested, especially during morning and afternoon/evening commutes.
Olson talked with Fire Chief Steve LaFeber, who agreed with Olson about the four-way stop. Emergency vehicles would not be hindered by potential congestion.
Olson got an estimate from Veirbicher and Associates, who are also in the final months of completing the Innovation Drive bridge project. The estimate for the stop signs came in at a little more than $22,000.
Both items will be brought back to later board meetings for possible action, with the board wanting more crash data for the North Towne Road and Vinburn Road intersection, in order to make a better decision on that topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.