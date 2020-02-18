The DeForest girls basketball team had a case of deja vu in its rematch with three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam on Feb. 13.
For the second time this season, the Norskies hung right with the Golden Beavers for three-quarters of the game. But like in the first meet, visiting Beaver Dam pulled away late for a 63-40 Badger North Conference victory.
“This one felt a little different,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “I didn’t think they attacked our zone as much. I thought we did a lot of communicating. We have made a lot of strides.”
The second-ranked Golden Beavers clinched their third straight Badger North Conference title with the win after improving to 13-0.
The third-ranked Norskies dropped to 11-2 in the Badger North and 18-3 overall.
“We still feel very good about this team,” Schwenn said. “We have what it takes to make a big playoff run.”
In their first meeting this season, Beaver Dam used a 21-1 run midway through the second half to pull away from the Norskies on their way to a 62-40 victory on Jan. 7.
The second meeting started with Beaver Dam jumping out to a 23-13 lead.
The Lady Norskies responded with a 10-0 run to tie the game at 23.
“We answered when we had to in the first half,” Schwenn said. “I liked how hard we played.”
The Golden Beavers scored the final four points of the first half and led 27-23 at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with a basket by Megan Mickelson and free-throw by Taylor Tschumper to cut the deficit to 27-26.
After a pair of free throws by Mickelson, the Norskies only trailed 34-32 with 11 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
“I loved how the girls battled the whole time,” Schwenn said.
The rest of the game would belong to the Beavers. They held DeForest to eight points the rest of the game.
Beaver Dam took control with a 23-0 run, which included four three pointers. Carley Burchardt had two long balls during the spurt which put the Beavers up 57-32 with 4:43 left.
“We needed some shots to fall during that stretch,” Schwenn said.
DeForest’s Maggie Trautsch stopped the run with a three-pointer at the 3:43 mark, but the damage was already done.
Beaver Dam outscored the Lady Norskies 36-17 in the second half.
DeForest failed to have a player score in double figures. Mickelson led the way with eight points, while Jaelyn Derlein and Trautsch chipped in seven and six, respectively.
Matyson Wilke paced Beaver Dam with 25 points, while Natalie Jens and Jada Donaldson added 12 and 10, respectively.
The Norskies will close out the regular season on Feb. 20 with a 7:15 p.m. Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie.
DeForest has earned the No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 2 sectional. The Norskies have a bye in the first round and will host the winner between eighth-seeded Stoughton and ninth-seeded McFarland at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.
DeForest 64
Wisconsin Dells 31
In their final regular-season non-conference game, the Norskies hammered host Wisconsin Dells 64-31.
The Lady Norskies set the tone with a 32-19 outburst in the first half.
DeForest continued to play great defense in the second half and outscored the Chiefs 32-12.
Trautsch led the Norskies with 11 points, while Alyssa Laufenberg chipped in 10. Maya Pickhardt and Mickelson both came away with nine points.
Wisconsin Dells’ Brooke Smith paced all scorers with 18 points. No other Chief had more than four points.
