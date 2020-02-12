The DeForest boys swim team enjoyed individual success at last Friday’s Badger North Conference Meet in Waunakee. But, the Norskies finished fifth at the ultra-competitive meet with 336 points.
“Our guys swam really well and we had some great races to finish off the conference season,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We didn’t quite have the depth to compete in what turned out to be a very tough conference this year.”
Sauk Prairie easily claimed the conference crown with 506 points, followed by Waunakee (422), McFarland (378), Baraboo (374) and DeForest.
Just like last year’s conference meet, Ben Ramminger led DeForest with a pair of titles.
Ramminger earned his first title in the 100 butterfly after finishing in 54.43 seconds. He then took top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.04).
“Ben Ramminger had another solid meet, winning both of his individual events and swimming a huge anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay to move us from fifth to second,” Engelhardt said. “We are having him focus on the state meet to be at his best. So, to have those great swims now is a good sign.”
Last year, Ramminger earned titles in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Ferris Wolf had a great meet for the Norskies. He was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (:51.06) and third in the 50 freestyle (:23.21).
“Ferris Wolf had two big races in the 50 and 100 freestyle,” Engelhardt said. “He came up just short in both but had two very solid swims. I was very happy with how aggressive he was in the 100 free leading for most of the race. He just got touched out at the end.”
Evan Ridd scored big points for DeForest after placing fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.01) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:00.14).
Ben Jaccard garnered sixth place in the 500 freestyle (5:21.38).
Dylan King (10th, 200 freestyle, 2:03.80; seventh, 100 freestyle, :54.49), Reid Morauske (12th, 200 freestyle, 2:08.70; 12th, 500 freestyle, 5:43.95), Ayden McCloskey (13th, 100 butterfly, 1:12.43; 13th, 100 breaststroke, 1:15.72), Rhett Parker (15th, 100 breaststroke, 1:18.26), Zak Nowakowski (11th, 200 IM, 2:21.41; 12th, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.14), Caden Herrick (13th, 200 IM, 2:32.92; ninth, 100 backstroke, 1:07.41), Bryce Morauske (14th, 200 IM, 2:42.42; 16th, 500 freestyle, 6:24.15), Alton Uberstizig (12th, 50 freestyle, :25.80) and Korbin Eisler (13th, 50 freestyle, :25.95; 11th, 100 freestyle, :59.10) also scored points individually for the Norskies.
“We had a lot of young guys swimming in their first varsity conference meet, and it was great to see them get up and perform well,” Engelhardt said. “Though we may not have been where we would have liked, we had some really solid swims.”
The Norskies had the foursome of Wolf, Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger place second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.77), while Uberstizig, Herrick, Eisler and Reid Morauske were 10th (3:56.23).
Jaccard, Nowakowski, Ramminger and Wolf teamed up to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:46.30), while Herrick, McCloskey, King and Uberstizig were ninth (1:57.38).
Ridd, Nowakowski, King and Uberstizig garnered seventh place in the 200 freestyle (1:40.36), while Eisler, McCloskey, Wyatt Treinen and Rogitha Luecke followed in eighth place (1:45.09).
The Norskies will gear up this week for the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional this Saturday at 1 p.m.
