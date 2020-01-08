The DeForest prep wrestling team faced its toughest challenge of the season last weekend at the ultra-competitive Cheesehead Invite in Kaukauna. The 33-team tournament features some of the best teams from around the country.
The young and inexperienced Norskies finished the two-day tournament with 73.5 points to finished in 33rd place.
Simley claimed the team title with 614.5 points, followed in the top five by Mt. Carmel (554.5), Southeast Polk (506.5), St. Paris Graham (452) and Mukwonago (427).
The Norskies had just three wrestlers place, including 113-pounder Chase Shortreed, 152-pounder Brody Hemauer and heavyweight Alonzo Blevins.
Hemauer, a sophomore, had the highest finish. He came in 11th place.
After opening the tournament with a second-period pin of Hartford’s Collin Johrendt, Hemauer lost four close matches. Three of the losses were by two or less points.
Hemauer got back on the winning track with a 16-1 technical fall over Lockport’s Joe Oster and then he downed Southeast Polk’s Camden Baarda 13-2.
In the 11th-place match, Hemauer captured a 5-1 victory over Edwardsville’s Will Zupanci.
Shortreed, a senior, finished the tournament in 13th place.
Shortreed kicked off the tournament with a second-period fall against DeKalb’s Austin Martin. He lost his next two matches.
In the fourth round, Shortreed got back to winning with a third-period pin against Fennimore’s Jayden Glasbrenner. Shortreed followed it up with a fall in 3 minutes, 39 seconds against Wrightstown’s Nick Alexander.
After losses in the consolation semifinals and placement rounds, Shortreed scored a 10-2 major decision over Platte County’s Grant Stathopoulos in the 13th-place match.
Blevins, a senior, worked his way to 14th place.
Blevins opened the tournament with two wins in the first four rounds. He had a bye in the first round and defeated Kaukauna’s Alex Ashauer 8-1 in the fourth round. Then he won by medical forfeit over Simley’s Chris Celis in the consolation quarterfinals.
Blevins medically forfeited his final two matches, including the 13th-place match with Joliet Catholic’s Josh Jones.
Also competing for the Norskies were 120-pounder Luke Barske, 126-pounder Jacob Larson, 145-pounder Koby Prellwitz, 160-pounder Alex Endres, 170-pounder Kyle Blum, 182-pounder Isaah Foges and 220-pounder Jagger Lokken.
Barske and Lokken both came away with two wins.
The Norskies are now off until Jan. 14 when they will host Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m.
DeForest will host Portage at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 and then its annual tournament is set for the following day at 9:30 a.m.
