After a close loss to Waunakee in its Badger North Conference opener, the DeForest boys swim team was looking to bounce back against host Sauk Prairie on Jan. 14.
The Norskies are still looking for their first conference win of the season after falling 126-44 to the Eagles.
On a night when not much went right, Ben Ramminger was a bright spot for the Norskies. He claimed wins in two events.
Ramminger’s first win came in the 200 individual medley, where he had a time of 2 minutes, 0.1 seconds. He followed it up with a victory in the 100 backstroke (:55.19).
Ramminger had DeForest’s only wins on the night.
Evan Ridd had a solid meet for the Norskies. He was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:00.46), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:36.50).
Zak Nowakowski had the only other second-place individual finish for DeForest. He was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.32).
The Norskies had Dylan King (200 freestyle, 2:10.74), Alton Uebersetzig (50 freestyle, :26.81) and Ben Jaccard (100 freestyle, :54.76) contribute fourth-place finishes.
DeForest started off the night with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Ramminger, Nowakowski, Ridd and Jaccard had a time of 1:48.60.
Wyatt Treinen, Uebersetzig, Reid Morauske and King came in fourth (1:52.94) in the 200 freestyle relay.
In the final event of the night, King, Ayden McCloskey, Caden Herrick and Korbin Eisler placed fourth (4:04.54) in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Norskies were scheduled to compete in the Fond du Lac Invite last Saturday, but they were unable to make the trip due to bad weather.
DeForest will make a trip to Stoughton on Jan. 23 for a Badger Conference crossover dual with the Vikings. The first event is set for 6 p.m.
The Norskies will resume conference action on Jan. 28 with a 6 p.m. dual in Baraboo.
(0) comments
