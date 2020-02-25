DeForest senior Ben Ramminger capped off his brilliant high school career by capturing two individual medals at the WIAA state boys swim meet in Madison last Friday.
Ramminger, a University of Illinois-Chicago recruit, concluded his Norski career by claiming a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke and a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
“It was very exciting to win and swim so well at state,” Ramminger said. “I had not done so great in my previous three trips.”
With the help of Ramminger, the Norskies finished 13th on Friday with 67 team points.
Edgewood claimed the Division 2 state team title after collecting 293 points. Cedarburg was second with 265 team points, followed in the top five by Elkhorn (169), Whitefish Bay (164) and Baraboo (135).
Ramminger put on an impressive display on his way to the crown in the 100 breaststroke. He touched the wall in 56.55 seconds to beat out Chilton’s Parker Sonnabend (:57.20). Ramminger set a new school record with his time, breaking the mark set by his brother, Ryan, by two seconds.
“I knew coming into the last 25 yards that I was ahead of the other two guys, and that was a great feeling,” Ramminger said. “It was a great feeling to win a state title.”
It is the Norskies’ first state title since Nick Potter claimed the 500 freestyle crown in 2014.
“It was really a flawless swim and he fought hard on that second 50 to come back on both guys,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said about Ramminger. “It was the No. 3 all-time for Division 2, which was pretty amazing to see. I’m just so happy for Ben. All the hard work he’s put in paid off.”
It took a record-setting performance by Edgewood’s Truman teDuits to keep Ramminger from winning a title in the 100 butterfly. teDuits tied the state record with his time of 49.52 seconds, while Ramminger was a close second after finishing in 50.43 seconds.
Junior Ferris Wolf was the only other Norski to compete individually at state. He placed 13th in the 50 freestyle with his time of 22.81 seconds.
“Ferris has a solid 50 freestyle, just off his sectional time,” Engelhardt said. “It was his first individual swim at state and I was very happy with how he swam.”
Tomahawk’s Travis Phillips (:21.35) earned the title in the 50 freestyle.
Ramminger and Wolf began the night by joining forces with Ben Jaccard and Zak Nowakowski to place 11th in the 200 medley relay. They foursome had a time of 1:42.16.
“Our medley relay had a great race to kick things off,” Engelhardt said. “We dropped a half second from our sectional time and held our seed which was great.”
Edgewood’s foursome of Alex Moen, teDuits, Colin Senke and Chase Korb claimed the title in the 200 medley relay (1:35.90).
DeForest also competed in the 400 freestyle relay. Wolf, Evan Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger finished in 10th place with their time of 3:20.67, which set a new school record.
“We could have been faster, but I was not at my best after just swimming the butterfly,” Ramminger said. “But, we all swam really well.”
Edgewood’s Nate Fruncht, teDuits, Senke and Moen garnered the crown in the 400 freestyle relay (3:08.79).
“We finished the night with a fantastic 400 freestyle relay, smashing the school record by almost two seconds,” Engelhardt said. “It was really great to finish our season on a great relay swim.”
Individual title winners on Friday included teDuits (200 individual medley, 1:50.03), Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr (100 freestyle, :45.67; 100 backstroke, :48.05) and Cedarburg’s Isaac Fleig (500 freestyle, 4:39.24). Elkhorn’s Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Hunter Johnson and Willy Pinnow won the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.16).
Middleton claimed the Division 1 state title on Saturday with 228 points, followed in the top five by Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222), Sun Prairie (197), Madison West (180) and Eau Claire Memorial/North (167).
