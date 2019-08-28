The DeForest girls golf team continued its early season schedule with two more invites last week.
On Aug. 19, the Norskies took part in the Stoughton Scramble. They finished in 13th place with a score of 80.
Stoughton and Baraboo both finished the day with a 65, but the Vikings won the tiebreaker. Portage was third with a 66, while Reedsburg (67) was fourth.
No individual results were available on the Stoughton Scramble.
The Lady Norskies followed it up by placing fifth in Division 1 at the Wisconsin Dells Invite at Coldwater Canyon.
The Norskies finished the day with a 382, which put them behind only Tomah (340), Green Bay Preble (354), Reedsburg (361) and Wauwatosa East/West (377).
“We improved out team score almost 30 strokes from the Watertown event,” Norski coach Sott Siemion said. “I believe in the early part of this year, we will be making major strides to improve as we get our bearing and I think we can improve 20 to 30 more strokes.”
DeForest got a great round from Taryn Endres. She finished in the top 10 with her round of 84, which included a 40 on the front nine holes.
Fueled by a 46 on the back nine, Isabel Manzetti shot a 95 for the Lady Norskies.
Tori Schnell was the only other Norski to break 100. She came away with a 99, which included a 49 on the front nine.
Lexi Scheuerell closed out the team score for DeForest with a round of 104.
Wauwautosa’s Rachel Kauflin led all golfers with a 1-under par 70.
The Lady Norskies made their home debut this morning against Mount Horeb.
DeForest will host another Badger North Conference dual at Lake Windsor Country Club on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. The following day, the Norskies will host Waunakee at 3 p.m.
