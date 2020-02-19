After a long season, the DeForest prep wrestling team picked the right time to wrestle at its best. The Norskies had a solid showing at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional last Saturday.
The Norskies finished fifth in the team race after advancing seven wrestlers to the sectional.
DeForest came away with 122 team points to finish fifth behind Waunakee (280.5), Middleton (175.5), Madison Memorial (157.5) and Verona (153).
Advancing out the regional for DeForest were 113-pounder Chase Shortreed, 120-pounder Luke Barske, 126-pounder Jacob Larson, 152-pounder Koby Prellwitz, 160-pounder Brody Hemauer, 182-pounder Isaah Foges and 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg.
In Division 1, the top four in each weight class advance to the sectional.
Shortreed and Hemauer both came away with regional titles on Saturday.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Shortreed garnered pins in the semifinals and finals. He pinned Madison West’s Andres Villalobos in 1 minute, 42 seconds in the semifinals and closed the tournament by sticking Middleton’s Luis Nevarez in 2:48 in the championship match.
Shortreed (33-8) will face Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider (20-17) in the first round at the sectional.
Hemauer, who is a returning state qualifier, also had a dominating run to a regional title. After an opening bye, he pinned Verona’s Spencer Lokken in 1:28 in the semifinals. Hemauer knocked off Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker 13-4 in the finals.
Hemauer (34-7) will take on La Crosse Logan-Central’s Sam Veenstra (12-16) in the opening round of the sectional on Saturday.
Larson, Barske, Prellwitz, Foges and Laufenberg all came in fourth on Saturday.
Barske was pinned by Middleton’s Hunter Grimm 54 seconds into their third-place match.
At this Saturday’s sectional, Barske (14-22) will face regional champion Alex Pellowski (29-4) of Holmen in the first round.
Larson lost 6-3 to Middleton’s Walker Hargrove in the third-place match. He followed it up by pinning Mount Horeb’s Austin Ringgenberg in 3:02 in the fourth-place wrestleback.
By taking fourth place, Larson (21-18) will take on Holmen’s Branson Beers (31-11) to open the sectional.
Prellwitz also had to win a fourth-place wrestle back after getting pinned by Middleton’s Wyatt Grauwels in 3:17 in the third-place match. Prellwitz edged Madison West’s Daniel Brown 7-4 in the wrestleback.
Prellwitz (13-17) will go up against Holmen’s Cater Vetsch (43-5) in the opening round of the sectional.
In the 182-pound third-place match, Foges was pinned by Middleton’s Mason Engelien in 1:16.
At the sectional, Foges (7-13) will face Baraboo’s John Gunderson (30-0) in the opening round.
In his third-place match, Laufenberg was pinned by Mount Horeb’s Joey Behling in 20 seconds.
Laufenberg (10-17) will take on Holmen’s Drake Schams (37-4) in the first round of the sectional.
The Norskies had 170-pounder Kyle Blum and 220-pounder Jagger Lokken fall just short of advancing. Both lost fourth-place wrestlebacks.
After pinning Madison West’s Patrick Burke in 5:23 in the fifth-place match, Blum dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to Mount Horeb’s Neil Droster in the wrestleback.
Middleton’s Adham Elshaboury pinned Lokken in 2:44 in the third-place match. Lokken then lost 5-1 to Waunakee’s Jackson Reischel in the wrestleback.
DeForest’s Austin Schuster lost both of his matches at 132 pounds.
The Norskies will be at the Verona Sectional this Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.