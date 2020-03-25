The DeForest girls basketball team had a very talented roster this winter and Badger North Conference coaches took notice. The Norskies had five players named all-conference.
The Lady Norskies went 12-2 in the Badger North to place second behind three-time defending champion Beaver Dam (14-0). Waunakee was third with a 10-4 mark, followed by Reedsburg (8-6), Mount Horeb (5-9), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
Badger North coaches pick 10 players for the first team and DeForest had two selections, including seniors Maggie Trautsch and Megan Mickelson. Both were honorable mention all-conference last season.
Trautsch led the Norskies with 12 points per game. She had a team-high 57 steals, to go along with a second-best 61 assists and third-best 94 rebounds.
Mickelson paced DeForest with 148 rebounds and was second with 9.5 points per game. She also collected 37 steals and 24 assists.
Conference champion Beaver Dam had three players named to the first team, including senior Jade Donaldson and juniors Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens. Wilke and Donaldson were unanimous selections and Wilke was named Badger North Player of the year.
Reedsburg’s sophomore duo of Trennna Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Mount Horeb junior Julia Magnuson, Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig and Waunakee junior Elena Maier took the final spots on the first team.
The Lady Norskies had senior Sam Schaeffer, junior Natalie Compe and freshman Jaelyn Derlein tabbed honorable mention All-Badger North. Schaeffer was a repeat selection.
Schaeffer ran DeForest’s offense with a team-high 114 assists. She averaged 5.4 points per game, to go along with 66 rebounds and 38 steals.
Derlein had a remarkable freshman campaign. She averaged 8.3 points per game, grabbed 50 rebounds, dished out 22 assists and swiped 25 steals.
Compe averaged 4.7 points per game this season. She also garnered 52 rebounds, 44 steals and 34 assists.
Also named to the first team were Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff (Fr.) and Carly Moon (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Carley Buchardt (Sr.) and Paige Hodgson (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Grace Vesperman (So.), Portage’s Katelyn Belleau (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman (So.) and Melissa Dietz (So.), Sauk Prairie’s Ella Schad (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Brooke Ehle (Sr.), Lauren Meudt (So.) and Melanie Watson (Sr.).
