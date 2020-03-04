While many will compare DeForest sophomore 160-pound wrestler Brody Hemauer to his brother, Jackson, who was one of the most decorated wrestlers in Norski history, he is on his own path to greatness.
Brody became the first Norski wrestler to place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament since his brother won his second state title in 2017. He recorded three wins at the Kohl Center in Madison to place fourth.
“People will always compare us, but I’m not worried about it,” Hemauer said. “I’m on my own path and doing my own thing.”
Hemauer was making his second trip to state. With two seasons remaining, he has a chance to do something his brother never did, be a four-time state qualifier.
“This is Brody’s time and his story,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “To see him do what he did this weekend was awesome. To be a sophomore and place fourth at 160 is pretty amazing. We have high expectations for him, but he has even more expectations himself. He is only going to get better.”
Hemauer had a great start to the weekend. He scored two decisive victories on Thursday.
“It was big to get on a roll Thursday,” Hemauer said. “It was a good experience.”
Hemauer, who lost his only match at state last year, got going with an 11-2 major decision over Menomonee Falls’ Patrick Lynch.
In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Hemauer dispatched Waterford’s Evan Danowski 9-3.
With a finals berth on the line, Hemauer had a great battle with Elkhorn’s Colman Karl in the semifinals. The match was scoreless heading into the third period and Karl scored a late reversal to prevail 2-1.
“I needed to work better on bottom,” Hemauer said. “If you can’t get out, you are not going to win a match.”
Karl went on to place second.
In the consolation semifinals, Hemauer trailed West Bend East’s Crosby Schlosser 3-1 heading to the third period, but took him to his back late in the match to win 7-3.
In the third-place match, Burlington’s Ben Kumprey jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period on his way to an 8-1 decision over Hemauer.
“I wanted to place higher on the podium, but I wrestled alright,” Hemauer said.
Hemauer finished his sophomore campaign with an impressive 40-9 record. He is 74-21 in his first two seasons with the Norskies.
“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to be at the top of the podium next year,” Hemauer said.
Hemauer was joined at the state tournament by senior 113-pounder Chase Shortreed. He lost his only match of the tournament 5-3 to Menomonee Falls’ Ben Kaus.
Shortreed finished his senior season 36-10.
“It is incredible to see the journey Chase has taken,” Rauls said. “He had a lot of success the last two years after being an 86-pounder on JV as a freshman. To see how far he has come is awesome.”
After another season of earning just one Badger North Conference dual win, Rauls is hopeful the momentum gained at this year’s state tournament can be carried over into next season.
“We lose some good seniors, but we have a good eighth grade class coming in and some great returning wrestlers, so I’m hopeful we can take a big step forward next season,” Rauls said.
