The DeForest prep football team capped off a perfect regular season with an impressive 35-13 victory over long-time rival Waunakee on Friday.
The Norskies led the battle of unbeatens by a point, 7-6, at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to knock off the top-ranked Warriors and the Badger North Conference.
The Norskies will go down in the record books as the final Badger North champions, as the conference is being realigned for next season.
The Norskies improved to 9-0 overall. They finished 7-0 in the Badger North.
DeForest received more good news on Friday, as the WIAA announced the playoff field and the Norskies dropped to Division 3. They are the second biggest school in the division.
The playoff matchups will be released on Saturday.
The win snapped the Norskies seven-game losing streak to Waunakee. It is their first win since knocking off Waunakee 14-7 in 2014.
The 2014 season was also the last time DeForest won a Badger North crown. They shared the title with Mount Horeb.
Defense dominated play early in Friday’s game. The game was scoreless through one quarter of play.
Waunakee struck first, but the Norskies answered just before halftime with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Trey Schroeder to Cole Yocum to go up 7-6.
DeForest took control of the game with a 36-yard touchdown run by Gave Finley and a 24-yard scoring strike from Schroeder to Lane Larson in the third quarter.
The Norskies led 21-13 heading to the fourth quarter and put the game away with touchdown runs by Schroeder and Finley.
Finley finished the game with a126-yard rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Schroeder was 13-for-24 passing for 176 yards and two scores. Larson caught nine passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.
For more on the game check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
