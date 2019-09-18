The DeForest girls swim team put together an impressive showing in their Badger North Conference opener at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 10.
The Norskies dominated the meet from start to finish and claimed a 110-60 victory.
“Overall, it was just a really solid team win and a great way to start off our conference season,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “With the way we have been swimming early on this season, I knew we had an opportunity to get our conference dual season started off with a win. That said, we have a lot of young girls with limited experience when it comes to high school swimming so it’s hard to know how they will respond in a meet like this. I was very happy with how we swam as a team, and how everyone from top-to-bottom stepped up and contributed.”
The Lady Norskies had the top time in every event.
Haley Willis, Jenna Willis and Ava Boehning led the way in the win. The trio each won two individual events.
Boehning dominated the sprints. She had the top time in the 50 freestyle (26.44 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:57.40).
Halley Willis started her night with a win in the 200 freestyle (2:03.78) and then claimed the 100 backstroke (1:03.69).
Jenna Willis swam her way to wins in the 200 individual medley (2:22.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.94).
Carly Oosterhof and Danika Tyler had the only other individual wins.
Oosterhof touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:37.27). She added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.58).
Tyler’s win came in the 100 butterfly (1:08.56). She added a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:33.61).
The Norskies’ Olivia Miller was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:27.04) and 100 freestyle (:58.66), while Valarie Berkley was second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.68).
Jessica Camarato (third, 100 backstroke, 1:11.11), Emma Purcell (fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:13.48) and Mackenzi Matson (third, 200 freestyle, 2:09.67; third, 500 freestyle, 5:43.11) added top-four finishes at the dual.
The Norskies added wins in all three relay events.
Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis and Boehning had a winning time of 1:57.20 in the 200 medley relay.
Purcell, Camarato, Jenna Willis and Miller teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.43).
Boehning, Miller, Haley Willis and Oosterhof turned in a time of 3:57.37 to win the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest competed in the Menomonee Falls Invite last Saturday. No results were available.
This Saturday, the Lady Norskies will take part in the Sun Prairie Invite at 1 p.m. They will host Baraboo at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
