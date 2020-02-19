The DeForest boys basketball team remained in the Badger North Conference title hunt after scoring a pair of wins last week.
The Norskies completed the season sweep of Portage after doubling up the visiting Warriors 82-41 on Feb. 11.
DeForest followed it up last Friday with its second win over Sauk Prairie. The visiting Norskies hammered the Eagles 53-37.
The Norskies (13-5 overall) have won three straight games and in the process improved to 9-2 in the Badger North. They are in second place behind 10-1 Waunakee.
DeForest hosted Waunakee this past Tuesday. Check online and in next week’s Times-Tribune for a recap.
The Norskies will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Reedsburg at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest will travel to Beaver Dam to face Hartford at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Norskies will close out the regular season on Feb. 27. They will host Mount Horeb at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest 82
Portage 41
DeForest left little doubt about the outcome after dominating Portage from the opening whistle.
The Norskies raced out to a 13-0 lead.
Following a pair of free throws by Colby Hartig, DeForest led 19-2 with 9 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
Leading 28-13, the Norskies closed out the first half with a 17-6 outburst to lead 45-19 at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with an 11-2 run to go up 56-21.
The Norskies went on to outscore the Warriors 37-22 in the second half.
Trey Schroeder and Deven Magli both poured in 14 points for DeForest, while Nolan Hawk added 12. Max Weisbrod and Kennedy Wallace both contributed eight points.
Schroeder grabbed a team-best eight rebounds, while Weisbrod had a team-high four assists. Deven Magli had four steals.
Brett Walker paced Portage with 16 points.
DeForest 53
Sauk Prairie 37
After earning a one-point victory, 56-55, in their first meeting on Dec. 20, the Norskies had a much easier time last Friday.
DeForest’s defense was the difference in the first half, holding the Eagles to 10 points.
The Norskies ran out to an 8-2 lead and still led by six, 12-6, with 7:38 remaining in the first half.
DeForest scored 10 of the final 14 points of the first half and led 22-10 at halftime.
Sauk Prairie cut into the lead at the start of the second half. They pulled to within 28-20 with 15:03 left in the game.
The Norskies pulled away with a 25-17 outburst to close out the game.
Hartig scored a team-high 12 points, while Weisbrod and Jahyl Bonds contributed 11 and 10, respectively.
Bonds led DeForest with eight rebounds, while Hartig and Magli had six apiece. Weisbrod dished out six assists, while Bonds had three steals.
Isaac Breunig and Ben German led Sauk Prairie with nine points.
