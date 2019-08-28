The DeForest girls tennis team was very busy last week. The Norskies played six matches over two days at the Battle on the Fox hosted by Bay Port Aug. 19-20.
“I was able to play with some different line-ups and we saw competition from different parts of the state,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “While the kids played well overall, I thought we were able to identify and address some things the girls need to work on and it was a great experience for those new to varsity. Lots of tennis in two days and a good place to start and move forward from.”
On the first day of action, the Lady Norskies came away with a pair of victories. They defeated Antigo 5-1 and New Richmond 5-2, but lost to New Berlin Eisenhower 5-2.
DeForest came away with just one win on the second day, downing Green Bay West 6-1. The Norskies fell 6-1 to De Pere and dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Franklin.
Against New Berlin Eisenhower, DeForest managed just a pair of doubles wins. The sister duo of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs blanked Cindy Liu and Rachel Schaefer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while the Norskies’ No. 3 tandem of Samantha Schaeffer and Sydney Hahn downed Naisha Bepar and Anjaly Nagarajan 6-1, 6-3.
In the match with Antigo, DeForest came away with a sweep in singles play.
Leah Miller got things going at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Avery Nicholson, while No. 2 Laruen Armstrong took care of Margo Kelly 6-1, 6-1.
Schaeffer cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Lily Nicholson at No. 3 singles, while No. 4 Sydney Hahn defeated Brechlyn Flannery 7-5, 7-5.
The Fuchs sisters had the only double win, as they shut out Greta Parsons and Jenna Lenzner 6-0, 6-0.
The Norskies followed it up with a strong showing against New Richmond. They earned three singles wins and two doubles victories.
Samantha Fuchs was at No. 1 singles and she blanked Mia Bakke 6-0, 6-0, while Cecile Fuchs also scored a shutout against Izzy Brinkman at No. 2 singles.
Schaeffer picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alanna Knutson at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Armstrong and Miller rallied to beat Katey Eickhoff and Teresa Tenner 2-6, 6-3, 1-0, while Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian held on to defeat Brogan O’Flanagan and Sophie Fuchs 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The Norskies opened the second day of the event with a tough one-point loss to Franklin.
Miller and Armstrong had the only singles wins. Miller bested Emily Yang 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Armstrong netted a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Vanessa Peterson.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs had the only doubles win against Franklin. They scored a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Sophia Dekker and Madelyn Dziubek.
The Fuchs sisters had the only win for DeForest against De Pere. They shut out Tristyn Lueck and Audrey Ochsner 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Norskies closed out the event by winning six of their seven matches against Green Bay West.
Miller got things going in singles play with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jasmeine Steber, while Armstrong downed Grace Roberts 6-1, 6-0. Hahn closed out singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Lilly Roberts.
The doubles teams of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian and the Fuchs sisters both won by forfeit.
At No. 1 doubles, Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi blanked Ella Adams and Savannah Pottheir 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Norskies will be back on the court on Sept. 5. They will play a 4:15 p.m. Badger North Dual at Portage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.