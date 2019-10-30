The DeForest boys soccer team had a chance to finally break through and advance to a WIAA Division 2 sectional last Saturday. The seventh-seeded Norskies went toe-to-toe with second-seeded Oregon in the regional final.
But, the Norskies fell short, 2-1, for the eighth straight year.
In the eighth straight regional final losses, four were by a goal, while one was decided by a shoot-out.
DeForest reached the regional final after knocking off 10th-seeded East Troy 5-2 in Sun Prairie on Oct. 22.
The Norskies finished the season 11-7-1 overall.
Oregon advances to the sectional semifinal and will host third-seeded Monona Grove.
The regional final loss marked the end for the Norskies’ senior class of Drew Ciesielczyk, Conlan Gotzion, Max Bashel, Adam Horton, Evan Ridd, Eliot Pickhardt, Spencer Treinen, Kennedy Wallace, Brandon Hundt and Jaydyn Voung.
DeForest 5
East Troy 2
The Norskies erased a one-goal halftime deficit with a four-goal outburst in the second half.
DeForest got on the scoreboard first. Ciesielczyk scored on an assist by Pickhardt 9 minutes into the game.
The Trojans tied the game at the 20-minute mark with a goal by Michael Schaefer. They took the lead two minutes later with a goal by Jacob Stroh.
The Norskies tied the game five minutes into the second half with a goal by Pickhardt. Owen Thoms and Ridd assisted on the goal.
DeForest took the lead for good with a goal by Blake Olson at the 61-minute mark. Ciesielczyk had the assist.
The Norskies put the game away with goals by Owen Chambers and Wallace. Donovan Wendt assisted on the goal by Wallace, who had the assist on Chambers’ goal.
DeForest goalie Phillip McCloskey finished with four saves.
Sauk Prairie 2
DeForest 1
Sauk Prairie scored the first two goals of the game and held off a late Norski rally.
The Eagles scored the only goal in the first half. Pat Brognano scored at the 37-minute mark.
Sauk Prairie tacked on a goal by Ben Statz 13 minutes into the second half.
The Norskies cut the deficit in half with an unassisted goal by Ciesielczyk at the 72-minute mark.
DeForest was unable to come up with the tying goal.
McCloskey finished the game with 11 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.