A night of big plays helped the DeForest prep football team punch its ticket to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.
The Norskies had six touchdowns 35-yards or longer in a 52-14 thrashing of Monroe in a Level 3 playoff game at McFarland on Friday.
DeForest is now one win away from playing at Camp Randall Stadium for a state title. They improved to 12-0 overall.
The Norskies will play New Berlin Eisenhower in a state semifinal game on Nov. 15. The location of the Level 4 game will be determined later this weekend.
Eisenhower advanced on Friday with a 13-12 win over Plymouth.
Despite scoring on their third play of the night, a 35-yard touchdown by Gabe Finley, the Norskies faced adversity for the first time this season. DeForest trailed 14-7 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
However, the Norskies scored 45 unanswered points to sprint past the Cheesemakers.
DeForest started the run with two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first half.
Alex Endres broke loose for a 56-yard scoring run to tie the game, while quarterback Trey Schroeder put the Norskies up 21-14 at halftime with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Endres scored again on the second play of the second half. He raced 40 yards to the end zone.
DeForest’s defense then got into the scoring act with a 70-yard interception return by Trace Grundahl.
After a long punt return by Deven Magli, Lane Larson ran the ball in from 10 yards out on an end-around to put DeForest up 39-14.
Finley closed out the scoring with touchdown runs of 49 and 43 yards.
Finley finished the game with 142-yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, while Endres had 96 yards and two scores on just two attempts.
Grundahl led DeForest’s defense with 12 tackles.
For a complete story on the game check back online and next week’s Times-Tribune.
