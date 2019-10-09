With the help of an individual title from John Roth, the DeForest boys cross country team placed fourth in Division 1 at the Nightfall Classic in Wisconsin Dells last Friday.
The Norskies finished the night with 113 team points to place behind only Brookfield Central (72), Tomah (87) and Badger (101).
“This is always an exciting race,” DeForest boys coach Joe Parker said. “We had 24 of the 37 guys run lifetime-bests on a greasy, crowded course.”
Shorewood (69) won the Division 2 boys title, while Kohler claimed the crown in Division 3.
Roth claimed the Division 1 individual title after clocking in at 16 minutes, 8.05 seconds.
“John continues to put himself into a conversation with some of the elite runners in the state,” Parker said.
Elijah Bauer also cracked the top 10. He finished in ninth place after turning in a time of 17:14.47.
Jackson Grabowski had a solid race for the Norskies. He worked his way to 21st place (17:42.37).
Shane VanDommelen (18:15.81) finished in 40th place for DeForest, while Nathan Neeley (18:22.47) placed 42nd to close out the team score.
“We hope to have the back of our scoring runners to continue improving if we want to contend for a title at conference as Sauk has shown themselves to be the top of the North,” Parker said.
Ferris Wolf (53rd, 18:32.80) and Matthew Vander Meer (63rd, 19:11.05) also represented the Norskies in the race.
Meanwhile, the Lady Norskies finished in eighth place in Division 1 with 199 points.
“It is always a unique setting with the meet being run at night with special lighting, music, and a large field,” Lady Norski coach Chris Smith said. “There’s a bit of a festival atmosphere that goes with this meet every year. When you add up the uniqueness of the event, the nearly flat race course, and a lot of competition, we see season-best finish times for nearly every runner. We continue to improve. The trick will be can we get all of our scoring runners to have a solid day on the same day.”
Arrowhead (41), Janesville Craig (77) and Milwaukee King (95) claimed the top three spots in Division 1.
Wisconsin Dells (41) garnered the Division 2 girls title, while Lourdes Academy (87) came out on top in Division 3.
Logan Peters was the only Lady Norski to place in the top 20. She finished in 14th place with her time of 20:06.59.
Jocelyn Pickhardt was the next Norski to cross the finish line. She came away with 43rd place (22:04.82).
DeForest’s Erica Bodden (22:07.69) was two spots back in 45th place.
Grace Roth (22:29.12) and Lydia Bauer (22:30.15) finished back-to-back in 48th and 49th place, respectively, to round out the team score for the Lady Norskies.
Carleen Snow (55th, 22:42.58) and Maddie Martin (63rd, 23:06.66) also ran for the Norskies, but did not factor into the team score.
Arrowhead’s Alyssa Nielsen (19:36.40) was the individual Division 1 winner.
In its final tune-up for the Badger North Conference Meet, DeForest will take part in the Shorewood Invite this Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Norskies will host the Badger North Meet at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
