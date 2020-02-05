The DeForest prep swim team closed out its home schedule in style on Jan. 30. The Norskies scored a 113-56 non-conference victory over visiting Jefferson.
The Norskies got a big boost from individual wins by Ferris Wolf, Ben Ramminger, Zach Nowakowski and Ben Jaccard. Wolf, Ramminger and Nowakowski each had two victories.
Wolf started things with a win in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2 minutes, 0.35 seconds. He added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:00.04).
Ramminger swam his way to wins in the 50 freestyle (:22.59) and 100 backstroke (:53.62).
Nowakowski touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:44.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.56).
Jaccard garnered a victory in the 200 individual medley (2:19.93). He was third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.57).
The Norskies’ Dylan King was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:25.36) and 500 freestyle (6:12.48).
Evan Ridd was second in the 100 freestyle (:53.90) and 100 backstroke (1:04.81).
Reid Morauske (third, 200 freestyle, 2:12.63), Alton Uberstizig (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:22.62; fourth, 100 freestyle, :58.99), Caden Herrick (third, 200 IM, 2:36.63; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:10.55), Ayden McCloskey (fifth, 200 IM, 2:44.34; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:21.09), Korbin Eisler (fourth, 50 freestyle, :26.98; fourth, 500 freestyle, 6:50.30) and Bryce Morauske (fourth, 100 butterfly, 1:22.40) also scored team points individually.
DeForest opened the dual with Ridd, Nowakowski, Ramminger and Eisler winning the 200 medley relay (1:52.32). Herrick, McCloskey, King and Wyatt Treinen were third (2:02.57).
Ridd, Jaccard, Uberstizig and Wolf captured a win the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.26), while Treinen, Aidan Morton, McCloskey and Reid Morauske were third (1:51.24).
DeForest closed the dual by taking the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay. King, Herrick Nowakowski and Ramminger came in first (3:45.87), while Jaccard, Eisler, Uberstizig and Wolf were second (3:51.61).
Baraboo 90
DeForest 79
The Norskies closed out their Badger North Conference dual schedule with a 90-79 loss to host Baraboo on Jan. 28.
Jaccard and Ramminger paced DeForest with two wins each.
Ramminger topped the field in the 100 butterfly (:53.01) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.68), while Jaccard claimed victories in the 200 freestyle (2:01.30) and 500 freestyle (5:17.87).
Wolf was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:23.13) and 100 backstroke (1:00.87).
Adding to DeForest’s point total were Reid Morauske (fifth, 200 freestyle, 2:13.36 fourth, 500 freestyle, 5:56.41), Ridd (second, 200 IM, 2:15.67; third, 100 butterfly, 1:00.38), Nowakowski (third, 200 IM, 2:22.65; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:14.37), Herrick (fourth, 200 IM, 2:38.72; third, 100 backstroke, 1:11.88), Rogitha Luecke (fifth, 100 backstroke, 1:24.98), Uberstizig (fifth, 50 freestyle, :25.95; fourth, 100 freestyle, :58.58), Bryce Morauske (fifth, 100 butterfly, 1:29.98) and King (third, 100 freestyle, :55.49).
The Norskies won the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.05; Ridd, Jaccard, Wolf, Ramminger) and were second in the 200 medley relay (1:55.56; Herrick, Nowakowski, Wolf, Uberstizig) and 200 freestyle relay (1:37.71; Ramminger, Nowakowski, Ridd, Jaccard).
The Badger North Conference Meet is set for this Friday at 6 p.m. in Waunakee.
