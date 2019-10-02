The DeForest prep volleyball team had a chance to keep pace in the Badger North Conference when it hosted Mount Horeb on Sept. 26.
However, the Vikings, who are ranked 10th in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 poll, outlasted the Norskies 3-2.
The loss dropped the Lady Norskies to 3-2 in the Badger North Conference, where they are in fourth place.
Waunakee leads the Badger North with a 4-0 record, while Reedsburg (4-1) and Mount Horeb (3-1) are second and third, respectively.
The Lady Norskies had a great start against Mount Horeb. They held on to win 25-23 in the first game.
Mount Horeb responded with a 25-22 win in Game 2.
The Norskies put themselves in position to win the match after capturing a 26-24 victory in the third game.
The Vikings forced a decisive fifth game after knocking off DeForest 25-22 in Game 4.
Mount Horeb controlled the action in the fifth game and cruised to a 15-8 win.
Kaycee Meiners led DeForest with 10 kills, while Natalie Compe chipped in eight.
Chloe Bernards and Leah Doucette paced the Norskies’ offense with 15 and 12 assists, respectively.
Megan Elvekrog and Emily BonoAnno both had four service aces for the Lady Norskies.
Doucette led the defensive charge with 13 digs, while Compe and BonoAnno had 12 apiece. Elvekrog finished with 11 digs.
The Lady Norskies will be on the road tonight. They will be at Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m.
