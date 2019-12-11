The DeForest boys basketball team opened the 2019-2020 season by making a statement with convincing road wins over Watertown and Beaver Dam.
The Norskies kicked off the season on Dec. 5 in Watertown. They cruised to a 78-56 Badger Conference crossover victory over the Goslings.
DeForest opened Badger North Conference play last Saturday with an 87-75 triumph over host Beaver Dam.
“It was a great effort,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We are looking forward to getting some lifts in this week and installing offense and defense in practice. It has been pretty basic as of now with our limited practice. Our guys really toughed it out. We have the chance to be a really good team.”
The Norskies will make their home debut this Friday. They will host Baraboo at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest will entertain Onalaska at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DeForest 78
Watertown 56
Thanks to a run midway through the game, the Norskies were able to sprint past the Goslings.
“Our willingness to get out in the passing lanes and get deflections and steals sparked the run,” Weisbrod said.
Watertown held a 29-27 lead with 4 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first half. But, the Norskies scored the final 11 points of the half to lead 38-29 at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with a 11-3 run to go up 49-31.
The Norskies went on to outscore the Goslings 40-27 in the second half.
Sophomore Max Weisbrod led DeForest with 20 points, while senior Trey Schroeder finished with 12. Sophomore Nolan Hawk (11) and senior Jahyl Bonds (10) also scored in double figures.
DeForest outrebounded Watertown 40-21, including 15-3 in offensive rebounds.
Hawk led the way with eight rebounds, while Trey Schroeder had a team-high five assists.
Sophomore Deven Magli had a great all-around game for DeForest with eight points, six rebounds and three steals, while senior Jack Creger came off the bench to contribute seven points and five rebounds.
Cade Oiler, Payton Foltz and Kory Stas scored 11 points each for Watertown.
DeForest 87
Beaver Dam 75
Like the season opener, the game with Beaver Dam was all about spurts.
The teams traded baskets until the Norskies went on an 8-4 run to go up 36-30 at halftime.
DeForest looked to be in complete control as it led 71-55 with 8:24 remaining in the game.
However, Beaver Dam went on an 18-4 run to lead to cut the deficit to two, 75-73, with 4:09 left.
“They hit some wild shots,” Weisbrod said. “We missed some free throws and took some quick shots.”
The Norskies answered with a 12-2 spurt to end the game. Schroeder had eight points during the run.
DeForest was an impressive 35-of-59 (59 percent) shooting from the field and outrebounded the Beavers 39-21.
Schroeder led five Norskies in double figures with 24 points. Magli (14), Weisbrod (12), Bonds (11) and Colby Hartig (10) also scored in double figures.
Magli, Weisbrod and Bonds all came away with seven rebounds, while Schroeder finished with six. Schroeder also dished out a team-high nine assists.
