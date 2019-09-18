The DeForest girls tennis team suffered its first Badger North Conference loss of the season on Sept 10, but bounced back to win the title at the West Salem Invite last Saturday.
The Norskies fell to 1-1 in the Badger North after dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker to host Sauk Prairie.
“Sauk has a very deep line-up and we struggled to get that fourth win,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “The girls, for the most part, played well and hopefully when we see them again at the conference tournament, a couple of those matches turn around for us.”
The Lady Norskies rebounded by easily winning all three matches at the invite on Saturday.
DeForest is 9-5 overall this season.
The Lady Norskies will travel to Reedsburg for a 4:15 p.m. conference dual tonight.
DeForest will host an invitational this Friday and Saturday. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on both days.
Sauk Prairie 4
sDeForest 3
The difference in the match was singles play, as Sauk Prairie won three of the fourth matches.
Samantha Schaeffer had the only singles win for DeForest. She won her No. 4 match 6-1, 6-4 over Anna Ballweg.
Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack won 6-4. 6-2 over Leah Miller at No. 1 singles.
The Eagles’ No. 2 singles player Gaia Citro defeated the Norskies’ Lauren Armstrong 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, SPHS’ Jordan O’Connor beat Sydney Hahn 6-0, 6-3.
The Lady Norskies claimed wins in two of the three doubles matches, but it would not be enough.
DeForest’s sister duo of Samantha and Cecile Fuchs rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck at No. 1 doubles.
The Norskies’ No. 2 duo of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian netted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz.
At No. 3 doubles, Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio beat Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi 6-2, 6-2.
West Salem Invite
The Lady Norskies captured three convincing wins on Saturday.
DeForest opened the day with a 7-0 shutout of host West Salem.
The Norskies had Miller, Armstrong, Schaeffer and Hahn all win in straight sets against West Salem. The combinations of Samantha and Cecile Fuchs, Bekcman and Fabian and Manzi and Hegarty followed with straight-set victories to complete the shutout.
The Norskies took care of La Crosse Logan 5-2 in the second round.
Miller, Amrstrong and Hahn claimed singles wins against Logan. The Fuchs sisters and the duo of Beckman and Fabian came away with doubles wins.
DeForest closed out the day with a 7-0 shutout of Sparta.
The Lady Norskies won all seven matches in straight sets against Sparta. They only lost 14 games.
Miller, Armstrong, Schaeffer and Hahn lost just nine games on their way to a singles sweep.
The Norskies’ doubles teams of Samantha and Cecile Fuchs, Beckman and Fabian and Hegarty and Manzi were even more dominant. They dropped just five games on their way to three wins.
