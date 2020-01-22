The DeForest boys basketball team was able to get some revenge on Mount Horeb on Jan. 16.
The Vikings won all three meetings with the Norskies last season, including a 79-64 victory in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The Norskies got back at the Vikings with a 63-45 thrashing last week.
“I thought we really competed hard,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “We shot 50 percent from the field, out-rebounded them 32-18 and had a 11-0 advantage in second-chance points.”
The win pushed DeForest to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Badger North Conference. The Norskies are tied with Waunakee for first place in the conference.
The Norskies had a quick start to the game, as Jahyl Bonds and Max Weisbrod drained three-pointers to open the scoring.
After a basket by Deven Magli, DeForest held a 13-3 lead.
After a five-point run by the Vikings cut the lead to 13-8, the Norskies slowly built up a comfortable lead. DeForest led 25-15 with 6 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first half after a free throw by Alex Winters.
Mount Horeb had the deficit down to four, 29-25, but Trace Grundahl had a late basket to put DeForest up 31-25 at halftime.
The Norskies clung to a 38-37 lead with 12:52 remaining in the game.
DeForest put together a 9-2 run to go up 47-39 with 8:15 remaining.
“We had great balance with different guys stepping up at different times and hitting shots,” Weisbrod said. “We moved the ball pretty well all game, but we really got out and ran in the second half.”
The Vikings would get no closer than six points the rest of the game.
The Norskies outscored Mount Horeb 32-20 in the second half.
“Our defense was good in the second half,” Weisbrod said. “We started getting our hands on passes.”
DeForest had four players score in double figures. Weisbrod led the way with 13 points.
Colby Hartig and Magli both poured in 12 points for the Norskies, while Trey Schroeder added 10. Bonds finished with nine points.
“Jahyl really sparked us shooting well and rebounding the basketball,” Weisbrod said. “Trey and Max hit shots and Deven was flying around all over the place.”
Hartig led DeForest with eight rebounds, while Bonds grabbed five.
“Colby had another good game,” Weisbrod said. “He has scored in double figures in three of our last four games. He is working hard on the offensive glass.”
Weisbrod had four assists, while Magli garnered a team-high three steals.
Ray Woller was the only Viking to score in double figures. He finished with 15 points. Teammate Owen Ziegler came away with eight points.
The Norskies were scheduled to face Lourdes Academy in La Crosse last Saturday, but the game was cancelled due to bad weather.
DeForest will take part in the Badger Challenge at Edgewood this Saturday. The Norskies will face Stoughton at 5:40 p.m.
The Norskies will travel to Lake Mills on Jan. 27 to face Lakeside Lutheran in a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game.
