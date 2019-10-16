The DeForest prep football team set the table for this Friday’s showdown with long-time rival Waunakee after registering another lopsided victory on Oct. 11.
The Norskies improved to 8-0 after hammering host Beaver Dam 48-7.
DeForest and Waunakee are both 6-0 in the Badger North Conference and will play for the title this Friday. The Warriors are the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2 in the Wissports.net Coaches Pool, while the Norskies are sixth.
Last Friday’s game was much of the same for the Norskies, who dominated the matchup from start to finish. They have outscored their opponents 381-41 this season.
DeForest racked up 276 yards of offense, including 246 on the ground.
Alex Endres led the Norskies rushing attack with 86 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while quarterback Trey Schroeder added 78 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
Schroeder also finished the game 2-of-3 passing for 30 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
DeForest’s suffocating defense limited the Golden Beavers to just 98 yards of offense. Devan Morand-Rivers led the unit with three tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Logan Engeseth and Deven Magli both had interceptions for the Norskies.
DeForest got the ball rolling with three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.
Gabe Finley opened the scoring with a 3-yard scoring run, while Schroeder followed with a 1-yard plunge.
Endres put the Norskies up 21-0 with a 31-yard scoring scamper later in the first quarter.
DeForest put 21 more points up on the scoreboard in the second frame.
Schroeder hooked up with Nolan Hawk for a 24-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
Lane Larson scored on an end-around from 25 yards out to push the DeForest lead to 35-0.
The Norskies’ defense got into the scoring act at the end of the second quarter, as Magli returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown.
Endres closed out DeForest’s scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Beaver Dam avoided the shutout with a 5-yard touchdown run by James Brown in the fourth quarter.
This Friday’s showdown with Waunakee at Stalder Field will start at 7 p.m.
The Warriors have won the last seven meetings between the two schools, including three times in the WIAA playoffs. The Norskies are looking for their first win since knocking off Waunakee 14-7 in 2014.
