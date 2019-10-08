Following a 49-14 victory over host Baraboo last Friday, the DeForest prep football team is still on course for an undefeated showdown with Waunakee in Week 9 of the season.
The Norskies’ latest lopsided win pushed them to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Badger North.
DeForest has one more game before closing out the regular season at home against Waunakee on Oct. 18. The Warriors escaped with a 35-28 win at Reedsburg last Friday to also remain undefeated.
The Norskies scored all 49 of their points in the first half. They opened with 14 in the first quarter.
Gabe Finley opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run, while Alex Endres added a 4-yards scoring run later in the opening quarter. Jagger Lokken made both of his extra-point kicks in the first frame.
DeForest really turned it up in the second quarter. The Norskies exploded for 35 points.
The Norskies turned to quarterback Trey Schroeder early in the second quarter. He had touchdown passes of 22 and 11 yards to Lane Larson and Logan Bierman, respectively, to put DeForest up 28-0.
DeForest’s defense got into the scoring act, as Deven Magli returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
Schroeder increased the lead to 42-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Finley closed out the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge late in the first half.
Lokken was 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks in the second quarter.
Baraboo was able to avoid the shutout with two touchdowns in the second half.
Luna Larson had a 69-yard touchdown run for the Thunderbirds in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Baraboo added a 3-yard touchdown run by Campbell Koseor.
The 14 points is the most the Norskies have given up in a game this season. DeForest’s defense has given up just 34 points in seven games.
DeForest finished Friday’s game with 359 yards of offense, including 216 on the ground.
Finley led the Norskies with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Schroeder had one of his best games of the season, as he was 10-for-12 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Lane Larson finished with seven catches for a season-high 106 yards and a touchdown.
Luna Larson paced the Thunderbirds with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on five carries.
Magli led DeForest with four tackles, while Devan Morand-Rivers, Trace Grundahl and Jett Riese had three apiece. Morand-Rivers and Cole Yocum both had a tackle for loss.
In their final road game of the regular season, the Norskies will play in Beaver Dam at 7 p.m. this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.