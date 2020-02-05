The DeForest girls basketball team ran its win streak to six with big Badger North Conference wins over Reedsburg and Portage last week.
On Jan. 28, the host Norskies scored the final five points to knock off Reedsburg 56-55.
The Lady Norskies had a much easier time last Saturday against host Portage. They cruised to a 60-31 victory.
The wins completed the season sweeps of both the Beavers and Warriors. DeForest defeated Reedsburg 67-49 on Dec. 10 and followed with a 72-31 win over Portage on Dec. 14.
The Lady Norskies are now 15-2 overall and 9-1 in the Badger North Conference, where they are in second place behind 10-0 Beaver Dam.
DeForest will be on the road this Friday, playing in Mount Horeb at 7:15 p.m.
The Norskies will play a 7 p.m. non-conference game in Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 11.
DeForest 56
Reedsburg 55
The Lady Norskies had their hands full against Reedsburg. They needed a late rally to earn the win.
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half. The Beavers held a slim 27-25 lead at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with a 14-7 outburst to go up 39-34 with 9 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. Natalie Compe had six points during the spurt.
Reedsburg answered with a 12-4 run to go up 44-41 with 6:01 remaining.
The Beavers led 55-51 with 2:06 left after a pair of free throws by Mahra Wieman.
DeForest got a three-pointer from Sam Schaeffer with 1:10 remaining to cut the deficit to one and then Jaelyn Derlein came up with the winning points at the free throw line with 37 seconds left.
Reedsburg missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.
Megan Mickelson was the only Norski to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points.
Compe finished with eight points, while Derlein and Schaeffer chipped in seven each.
Wieman led Reedsburg with 23 points, while teammate Trenna Cherney added 18.
DeForest 60
Portage 31
The Norskies rode their defense to the win over Portage. They held their opponent to under 35 points for the fifth time this season.
DeForest limited the Warriors to 10 points in the first half.
The Lady Norskies held a comfortable 34-10 lead at halftime.
The second half was more evenly played. DeForest outscored the Lady Warriors 26-21.
Derlein finished with a game-high 24 points, while Mickelson added six.
Brianna Brandner paced Portage with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.