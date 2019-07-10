After spending the past two summers playing for the Rockford Rivets, 2016 DeForest graduate Logan Michaels is spending this summer a little closer to home as a member of the Madison Mallards.
The switch has proven to be big for Michaels and the Mallards. The catcher from the University of Virginia was recently picked to play in the Northwoods League All-Star game.
Michaels is one of nine Madison players to earn a spot in the all-star game. He is among the league leaders with a .380 batting average over 23 games. He has a .422 on-base percentage, to go along with 38 hits, 17 RBIs, 14 runs and nine doubles.
Also making the all-star game for the Mallards is Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina, first base), Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan, shortstop), Drew Williams (San Jose State, third base), Ben Anderson (Georgia, outfield), Lowell Schipper (Richmond, pitcher), A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts, pitcher) and Theo Denlinger (Bradley, pitcher).
The all-star game will be held July 16 in Waterloo, IA. Madison coaches Donnie Scott, Shawn Brown and Daniel Goodbread will serve as coaches for the Great Lakes team at the game.
Michaels and the Mallards claimed the first-half title in the Great Lakes West Division with a 25-11 record, followed by Wisconsin Rapids (23-13), the Wisconsin Woodchucks (18-18), Lakeshore (16-20), Green Bay (15-21) and Fond du Lac (14-22).
The Mallards are off to a 2-3 start in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.