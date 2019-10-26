The DeForest prep football team opened the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a bang on Friday. The top-seeded Norskies rolled to a 49-7 victory over visiting McFarland in Level 1 of the playoffs at Stalder Field.
DeForest, which is competing in the Division 3 playoffs for the first time since 1992, improved to 10-0 with the win.
The Norskies are in the playoffs for the 14th straight year. The previous 13 appearances came in Division 2.
DeForest will face a familiar foe, Reedsburg, in Level 2 on Nov. 1. The Norskies, who beat Reedsburg 28-0 to open the Badger North Conference season, will host the fourth-seeded Beavers at 7 p.m.
Reedsburg advanced to Level 2 with a 37-7 win over fifth-seeded Sparta on Friday.
The Norskies got a little bit of a scare at the start of Friday’s game, as McFarland jumped out to a 7-0 lead after recovering a muffed punt.
DeForest answered on its first offensive play with a 42-yard touchdown run by Gabe Finley. Its stated a run of 49 unanswered points for the Norskies.
The Norskies added a 26-yard run from Trey Schroeder, 30-yard scoring scamper by Alex Endres and 1-yard plunge by Finley in the first quarter to go up 28-7.
Before the first half came to an end, Finley found his way into the end zone for a third time. This time from 5 yards out.
DeForest put the game away with a pair of touchdown passes from Schroeder to Lane Larson in the third quarter. On the second play of the second half, Schroeder hooked up with a Larson for a 65-yard scoring strike. On the Norskies’ next drive, Schroeder hit Larson for a 22-yard touchdown.
For a full story on the game check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.