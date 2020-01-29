The Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team shows no signs of slowing down.
Last Friday, the team bested their previous season-best score for the fourth straight meet against the Thunderbirds of Baraboo.
W-D 132.375
Baraboo 127.85
En route to a first-place performance in the all around competition, Ashley Domask won a pair of events for Waunakee-DeForest. Domask’s top score – the highest score in any event on the night – came on the balance beam, where she posted an 8.75. She also tied for first place with teammate Sydney Thompson on the vault with a score of 8.55.
Domask also placed second on the uneven bars (8.05) and fourth on the floor exercise (8.4), adding up to a new season-high all around score of 33.75 for the Waunakee senior. Lexi Burgard was just behind Domask in the all around, taking second with a total score of 32.325.
Completing the sweep of first-place finishes for Waunakee-DeForest were Kirsten Beery on the floor exercise and Caylee Powers on the uneven bars. Beery’s score of 8.6 on floor bested teammate Savannah Treinen by .075, while Powers’ 8.125 on the uneven bars topped Domask’s second-place score by the same margin.
Powers also posted a pair of third-place finishes on the balance beam and vault, earning scores of 8.1 and 8.5, respectively.
Waunakee-DeForest returns home for their next competition: a Badger Conference match against Watertown. Start time at the Waunakee High School’s Old Gym is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against the Goslings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.