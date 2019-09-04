The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams rang in the 2019 season on Aug. 29 with top-10 finishes at the Milwaukee River Invite in Glendale.
The Norski boys highlighted the day by placing fifth with 125 points.
Marquette claimed the boys title with 77 points, while Shorewood (101), Greendale (116) and Homestead (117) rounded out the top four.
The Lady Norskies finished the day with 255 points to place 10th.
Muskego claimed the crown on the girls’ side with an impressive score of 42, followed in the top five by Homestead (60), Shorewood (77), Milwaukee King (141) and Port Washington (161).
John Roth had a huge race for the DeForest boys. The senior placed third overall with his time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds.
The Norskies also had sophomores Elijah Bauer and Jackson Grabowski crack the top 20. Bauer (18:03) crossed the finish line in 15th place, while Grabowski was 19th.
Senior Nathan Neely finished in 18:58 to place 32nd, while junior Ferris Wolf rounded out the team score after placing 56th (19:46).
Sophomore Dylan King (65th, 19:56) and senior Shane VanDommelen (66th, 19:58) also competed for the Norskies.
Shorewood senior Lucas Florsheim (16:37) claimed the individual boys title.
The Lady Norskies did not have a runner a crack the top 20.
Freshman Logan Peters was DeForest’s top runner. She clocked in at 22:28 to place 30th overall.
Junior Carleen Snow (23:54) and sophomore Jocelyn Pickhardt (23:54) finished back-to-back in 47th and 48th place, respectively.
Sophomores Lydia Bauer (59th, 24:30) and Erica Bodden (71st, 25:15) were the final two scoring runners for DeForest.
Junior Hannah Feldman (79th, 26:48) and senior Alyssa Laufenberg (81st, 27:09) also represented the Lady Norskies at the event.
DeForest will host its annual invitational tonight at 5:15 p.m. at the Windsor Sports Commons.
