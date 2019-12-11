Led by a record-breaking performance by Ben Ramminger, the DeForest boys swim team claimed the title at the Wisconsin Rapids Invite last Saturday.
The Norskies finished the day with 402 team points to easily outdistance second-place Madison East (376).
“This was a fantastic meet to start the season for us,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “Obviously getting the team win was huge and is by far one of the biggest team victories I’ve had in my five seasons coaching the boys. We had a huge amount of in season-best times and lifetime personal records all around. We had several guys put in a lot of work over the summer and it certainly showed.”
Ramminger broke the pool record in the 100 breaststroke. He set the new mark with his time of 58.86 seconds.
Ramminger was also first in the 200 individual medley, thanks to his time of 1:58.71.
“Ben Ramminger had a huge day winning the 200 IM and breaking the pool record in the 100 breaststroke,” Engelhardt said. “He had two really nice splits to start the season as well on the winning medley relay and second place 400 freestyle relay.”
Ramminger teamed up with Zak Nowakowski, Evan Ridd and Ferris Wolf to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:46.33.
Ridd came away with a title in the 100 butterfly. He clocked in at 1:01.03.
“Evan Ridd, Ben Jaccard and Zak Nowakowski all had big swims in their individual events to score some big points for us as well,” Engelhardt said.
The Norskies’ Ben Jaccard was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:32.20.
DeForest closed out the meet by having Wolf, Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger place second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.13).
This Saturday, the Norskies will take part in the Fort Atkinson Invite at 10 a.m.
“It was just really cool to see some guys going as fast or faster than they did at the end of last season, which looks really good for us going forward,” Engelhardt said.
